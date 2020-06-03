NYTimes staffers revolt over decision to publish Tom Cotton’s call for military force against protesters

On Wednesday, The New York Times ran an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), calling for military force to be deployed against George Floyd protesters.

But a great many staffers of the paper itself did not agree with the decision — and a great many took to Twitter in protest, saying in unison that the publication of the editorial put the paper’s own Black staffers in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running this puts all black people, including NYT staffers, in danger pic.twitter.com/uWjdYmFHcw — Aisha Harris (@craftingmystyle) June 3, 2020

Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger. pic.twitter.com/04sqq3hiPT — Lil Uzi Hurt at Home (@lostblackboy) June 3, 2020

Running this puts Black NYT staff in danger pic.twitter.com/JMftPME92k — 32 across (@aoscott) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger. pic.twitter.com/LwLLxRa4fv — Jacey Fortin (@JaceyFortin) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger. pic.twitter.com/pbNhMQtOS2 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 3, 2020

Running this put Black @nytimes staffers in danger. In solidarity with my colleagues who agree. pic.twitter.com/UfkZkE1xvj — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Running this puts Black @nytimes staff in danger *and* it’s FUCKING DUMB AS SHIT. I stand with my colleagues pic.twitter.com/VWLzk9uyaI — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) June 3, 2020

As the outcry from both readers and staffers grew louder, editorial page editor James Bennet took to Twitter and tried to explain why the paper had chosen to publish the piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

We understand that many readers find Senator Cotton's argument painful, even dangerous. We believe that is one reason it requires public scrutiny and debate. — James Bennet (@JBennet) June 3, 2020

Never thought I’d see the day when journalists in (arguably) the most prestigious newspaper in the country are actively trying to censor words put in print through social pressure, but here we are pic.twitter.com/FUjNoT9bT3 — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) June 4, 2020