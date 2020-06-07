NYTimes editorial page editor resigns after complaints about Tom Cotton editorial calling for military action against protesters

The New York Times announced Sunday that James Bennet, the editorial page editor at the paper has resigned after coming under fire for allowing Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) to post an editorial saying that it’s time to send the troops into American streets to quell protesters.

In response to complaints, Bennet tweeted:

We understand that many readers find Senator Cotton's argument painful, even dangerous. We believe that is one reason it requires public scrutiny and debate. — James Bennet (@JBennet) June 3, 2020

Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger said, “James is a journalist of enormous talent and integrity who believes deeply in the mission of The Times. He oversaw a significant transformation of the Opinion department, which broadened the range of voices we publish and pushed us into new formats like video, graphics and audio. I’m grateful for his many contributions.”

Katie Kingsbury will take over as the acting editor in the interim.