NYTimes editorial page editor resigns after complaints about Tom Cotton editorial calling for military action against protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

The New York Times announced Sunday that James Bennet, the editorial page editor at the paper has resigned after coming under fire for allowing Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) to post an editorial saying that it’s time to send the troops into American streets to quell protesters.

In response to complaints, Bennet tweeted:

Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger said, “James is a journalist of enormous talent and integrity who believes deeply in the mission of The Times. He oversaw a significant transformation of the Opinion department, which broadened the range of voices we publish and pushed us into new formats like video, graphics and audio. I’m grateful for his many contributions.”

Katie Kingsbury will take over as the acting editor in the interim.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
WATCH: Wisconsin attorney blocks protesters with her car — and then spits on them

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

As protests continued in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area over the weekend, one angry suburban woman lashed out.

In the suburb, Shorewood, outside of Milwaukee, an older woman was surrounded by a group of protesters when she used her car to block their path.

The crowd tells her to go back to her car, but she refuses, arguing with the crowd instead. The the woman clutches her purse and yell, "Don't touch me!"

As the crowd grows and shouts her down, the woman launches a massive wad of spit at one of the Black men in the group. The video then shows the crowd as it goes wild.

Trump’s #BabyGate protective fence is being turned into a massive memorial wall supporting Black Lives Matter

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

In a video clip posted to Twitter, the protective fencing put up by the Trump Administration to keep George Floyd protesters a healthy distance from the White House gates is being covered with signs promoting Black Lives Matter as well as memorials to African-Americans who have died at the hands of police.

According to Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson, "The fence outside the White House has been converted to a crowd-sourced memorial wall — almost like an art gallery — to black men and women who lost their lives at the hands of police. Hundreds are strolling, looking, adding names and paintings and posters."

White landlord evicts black business owners after he sees them peacefully protesting on the news

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

A white landlord in Iowa has reportedly evicted a group of black business owners after he saw their employees supporting Black Lives Matter on the news.

"We got kicked out from our business office space by our landlord cuz he saw us on the news peacefully protesting," Stylent CEO Jeremiah Johnson revealed on Twitter. "Violating our 1st amendment rights and the lease. Please share this video! When other people protest for haircuts, it’s great! But when I protest peaceful it’s bad!!"

We got kicked out from our business office space by our landlord cuz he saw us on the news peacefully protesting.Violating our 1st amendment rights and the lease. Please share this video! When other people protest for haircuts, it’s great! But when I protest peaceful it’s bad!! pic.twitter.com/PuGkC3QMmA

