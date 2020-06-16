Quantcast
Connect with us

Ohio village of 2,800 issues curfew after armed whites patrol streets waiting for busloads of Black Lives Matter protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

A tiny Ohio village ordered an overnight curfew after Black Lives Matter demonstrators faced off for a second day in a row with armed counter-protesters.

About 800 demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed — sometimes violently — in Bethel during a Sunday afternoon solidarity march with Black Lives Matter, and armed whites again showed up on village streets Monday afternoon armed with rifles and waiting for busloads of black protesters who were rumored to be on their way, reported WCPO-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can have a conversation, but don’t put ‘Black Lives Matter’ in it,” said Denver Hinkston, from nearby Moscow. “Put ‘Everyone’s lives matter’ in it. That’s what gets everybody all upset.”

The village, which has a population of about 2,800 people, issued a curfew starting at 6 p.m., and protesters started leaving after it went into effect, but not after the two groups clashed again, resulting in one arrest for disorderly conduct and another for being drunk in the roadway.

“For the most part, so far today a lot of shouting, a lot of sides expressed,” said police Chief Steve Teague, who deployed all six of his officers to the demonstration. “Most part been fairly calm. We have a lot more presence here today than we had here yesterday, so the scene is much more quiet.”

Teague blamed “rabble rousers” on both sides for the violence, which remains under investigation.

“There was some people who wanted to express their First Amendment right — which is perfectly legal — inside of the other groups,” Teague told WLWT-TV. “Both sides were saying ‘lives are important,’ which they are, and ultimately they were trying to say the exact same thing in multiple different ways and just couldn’t get that through to each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Videos circulated online showing Sunday’s clash, which saw white counter-protesters hurling insults and profanity at Black Lives Matter supporters and physical assaults, including one white demonstrator being sucker-punched as a police officer stands nearby.

“After seeing the news on the protest in Bethel, I felt compelled to come and speak to anyone who would hear me,” said Dawn Coombs, who lives nearby. “That this community is made up of peaceful and loving people, who believe in peaceful protests.”

Hannah Barger, who took part in Sunday’s march, said she was ashamed of Bethel’s response to the civil rights demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s embarrassing on this town’s part,” Barger said. “This town is disgusting and it’s a disgrace to say that I’m from here. I don’t even want to say I’m from here anymore.”

The police chief said the clashes were unlike anything he’d seen in 20 years on the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you asked me a week ago if any of this is going to come to Bethel, I’d say never,” Teague said. “I’m still in shock of it being here.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP state senator’s aide resigns after video surfaces of him berating teens with racial slurs

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

An aide for Sen. Robert G. Ortt (R-NY) resigned this Monday after a video showing him using a racial epithet toward a 13-year-old girl and her friends surfaced on social media, The Buffalo News reports.

Ortt announced the resignation of his aide, Robert W. Welch, in a statement released on Monday.

“The employee in question submitted his resignation today and I accepted it. Beyond our official duties, I hold myself and my staff to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct. The employee's actions in these videos did not meet those standards," the statement read.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A brief history of the ‘Lost Cause’: Why this toxic myth still appeals to so many white Americans

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

By now it should be obvious to anyone paying attention that Donald Trump is one of the most notorious revisionists of any modern president, routinely authoring his own myths, lies and tall tales to counter the brutal reality of his incompetence, malevolence and despotism. It started from Day One, with his easily debunked insistence that his inauguration generated the largest audience in the history of audiences. His myth-making continues today with his whiny laments about his popularity backed with alleged "Democrat hoaxes" surrounding every one of his obvious crimes.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s tariff wars blamed as US plummets to tenth place in global trade competitiveness: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

According to a report at Bloomberg, Donald Trump's trade wars have ruined America's ranking among countries when it comes to competitiveness in just two short years.

After dropping from first to third in 2019, the United States went into freefall in 2020, collapsing all the way down to the tenth spot while Singapore held onto the top spot and Denmark took a huge leap from eighth to second.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image