Oklahoma GOP voters spoil Trump’s Tulsa rally by calling him ‘a danger to our country’ in new ad

A new ad that’s set to air on Fox News in Tulsa features longtime Oklahoma Republican voters who say that President Donald Trump does not deserve to be reelected.

The ad, which was produced by the Republican Voters Against Trump organization, features two lifelong Oklahoma Republicans named Carter and Nancy who say they regret backing the president in 2016 and that they hope he loses his reelection bid in 2020.

“I voted for Donald Trump in 2016,” Nancy says in the ad. “I tried to cross my fingers and hope that we could get through four years without a major crisis. Well, I lost that bet!”

Carter then accuses GOP lawmakers of being “scared” of the president and recommends that the party get back to some of its “core beliefs” that have been abandoned since Trump took it over.

“Trump is a danger our country,” Nancy then chimes in. “He is a danger to our democracy. He needs to go — so I will be voting for Joe Biden.”

Trump is set to have his big comeback rally in Tulsa on Saturday, and the ad has been slated to run on Fox News in that city in the apparent hope that the president will see it.

