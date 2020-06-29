Online movie groups keep fans engaged while they await a return to theaters
With most theaters closed since March, intrepid fans are finding ways to keep moviegoing alive, minus the “going.”The simplest way is a Netflix watch party. The streaming service supplies a link to start your chosen movie simultaneously on multiple computers and a chat function. (Note: When theaters are open again, let’s remember not to chat.)“It’s not really a temporary replacement for going to a theater — getting snacks and being able to (sit) with your friends — but we can watch at the same time and share reactions,” said Lucy Johnson, 16, of Minneapolis, who has had several movie parties w…
COVID-19
California prisons are COVID hotbeds despite billions spent on inmate health
From Corcoran and Avenal state prisons in the arid Central Valley to historical San Quentin on the San Francisco Bay, California prisons have emerged as raging COVID-19 hot spots, even as the state annually spends more on inmate health care than other big states spend on their entire prison systems.The new state budget taking effect July 1 authorizes $13.1 billion for California’s 34 prisons, housing 114,000 inmates, more than three times what any other state spends. That sum includes $3.6 billion for medical and dental services and mental health care — roughly what Texas spends to run its ent... (more…)
COVID-19
Distorted Chinese, Russian virus news takes root in West: study
Coronavirus misinformation spread by Russian and Chinese journalists is finding a bigger audience on social media in France and Germany than content from the European nations' own premier news outlets, according to new research.
Whether it is distorted coverage or outright conspiracy theories, articles written in French and German by foreign state media are resonating widely on Facebook and Twitter, often with their origins unclear, the Oxford Internet Institute said in a report published on Monday.
The institute, which is part of Oxford University, looked at content generated by leading media outlets from Russia and China, as well as from Iran and Turkey -- all of which are state-controlled or closely aligned to regimes in power.
2020 Election
In Arizona race, Martha McSally makes health care pledge at odds with her track record
Trailing Democratic challenger Mark Kelly in one of the country’s most hotly contested Senate races, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally is seeking to tie herself to an issue with across-the-aisle appeal: insurance protections for people with preexisting health conditions.“Of course I will always protect those with preexisting conditions. Always,” the Republican said in a TV ad released June 22.The ad comes in response to criticisms by Kelly, who has highlighted McSally’s votes to undo the Affordable Care Act. That, he argued, would leave Americans with medical conditions vulnerable to higher-priced i... (more…)