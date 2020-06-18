Pelosi to Trump: It doesn’t matter if the court likes you — it’s about if they like the Constitution

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC after her weekly press conference where she was asked about the new Supreme Court decisions that were released this week about LGBTQ employment and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) rules. In both cases, conservative Chief Justice John Roberts was a surprise swing vote.

Trump tweeted after the ruling that it was all due to the fact that the High Court doesn’t “like” him.

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

“It’s not about whether the Court likes the president,” said Pelosi. “He should know that. It’s whether the Court likes the Constitution of the United States. And with the LGBTQ ruling the other day, and now with the DACA, clearly this is a victory for the American people. And it isn’t about — it isn’t personal about the president. It’s constitutional about our country.”

Trump similarly said that he thinks his rally scheduled on Juneteenth made the holiday “famous.” Juneteenth has been celebrated since 1865 by people of color and abolitionists.

The latest in Trump's long series of ridiculous claims that nobody had ever heard of a widely known thing: he says nobody had ever heard of Juneteenth until he just made it famous…then is told his White House has put out three statements on Juneteenth. https://t.co/WSelOF4Gnu pic.twitter.com/V2fSTt2VFW — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 18, 2020

Trump’s Oklahoma rally was scheduled to be on Juneteenth where Tulsa and Oklahoma City both have parades and celebrate the holiday. Tulsa, which once had a robust Black business community known as Black Wall Street. It was destroyed by white protesters in 1921 when a mob claimed a Black man tried to rape a white woman in an elevator. Businesses were looted and burned to the ground taking the lives of over 300 Black Tulsans and injuring over 800.

Pelosi said Trump trying to make it about him is more evidence of his narcissism.

“This is a person who is epically unfit, intellectually unprepared and personally unqualified because he sees everything about him,” she said.

