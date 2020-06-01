Protests around the world: This time it’s different

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

A profound, historical difference separates the protests across America the past six days from past eruptions of anger over police violence against black men and women. It’s a difference that isn’t showing up news reports, televised or print even though it’s quite apparent.

The differences are where these demonstrations are taking place and who is protesting,

ADVERTISEMENT

In Los Angeles, the demonstrators were not in the poor and historically black neighborhood known as Watts, but in Beverly Hills and the city’s prosperous West Side. Many of those demonstrating were white. In some places a majority were white.

In New York City, the protests are not in the South Bronx, home to the poorest Congressional district in America, but prosperous Union Square in Manhattan and at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Protesters and police together took a knee in Minneapolis, Oakland and other cities, a symbol of peaceful civility and solidarity.

In Chicago, it’s not the impoverished Armour Square neighborhood on the South Side where demonstrators demanded an end to police violence against people of color, but the rich neighborhoods just north of the Loop near the Magnificent Mile.

This pattern of protesting in central business districts and prosperous commercial areas surrounded by mostly white populations holds true in Philadelphia, Seattle and many other cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other focus of demonstrations has been government buildings, symbols of the official oppression of black Americans since the invention of racism four centuries ago to justify New World slavery.

The demonstrators are also remarkable in this time of coronavirus for wearing facemasks to protect others and themselves from spreading the lethal pathogen as they exercise their First Amendment rights of speech, assemble and petition for a redress of grievances.

Police-Protester Unity

Ruhel Islam, an immigrant whose Minneapolis restaurant burned during the protests, declared his solidarity with those protesting the lynching of George Floyd. “Let my building burn,” the Gandhi Mahal Restaurant’s Facebook page declared. “Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Where I live, and likely in other cities as well, volunteers turned out Sunday to clean up broken glass, help merchants take inventory and otherwise show compassion for the victims of the few who moved from peaceful protest to criminal conduct.

In New York, when a white male cop gratuitously slammed a white woman demonstrator to sidewalk, shaky cell phone video captured a black cop pursuing the wrongdoer and upbraiding her fellow officer for his assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Salt Lake City, a white cop pushed an elderly man with a cane into a barrier and onto the pavement. Another officer then reached out to help the man stand up, again an incident captured on cell phone video.

Protesters and police together took a knee in Minneapolis, Oakland and other cities, a symbol of peaceful civility and solidarity. We have seen protesters in New York City negotiate with police to open a line so people could peacefully pass.

That particular sign of togetherness stands in contrast to the assault Trump launched on Colin Kaepernick when, as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, bent his knee rather than stand during the national anthem to protest police violence against African Americans. Trump even spent $325,000 of our tax dollars in 2018 to send Vice President Mike Pence to make a show of walking out of a football game where players took a knee to protest police violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaepernick has been effectively blacklisted by National Football League team owners. The football audience is shrinking at an accelerating rate, driven in part by the racist conduct of team owners.

Trump in Fear

Huge crowds gathered outside the White House, a symbol to many of racial oppression under Donald Trump. Huge fires were set for two nights.

Trump took refuge Sunday night in an underground bunker even though the White House has bullet-proof windows. His aggressive tweets threatening to unleash “vicious dogs” and mayhem on protesters only encouraged more demonstrators to turn out Sunday to denounce his loutish, racist behavior.

When not in hiding, Trump chooses to sit in the Oval Office beneath a painting of Andrew Jackson, the slave-owning and murderous seventh president, a not subtle reminder of what he really thinks about black Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Salt Lake City, demonstrators focused on the Utah Capitol, where police, as in Washington, acted with discipline and restraint.

In Rochester, demonstrators marched Saturday from an urban park named for the American champion of nonviolence, Martin Luther King Jr., to a symbol of how racism infects America, the local law enforcement complex with its jail, police headquarters and criminal courts.

Protests Overseas

Protests also occurred in Toronto, London, Berlin and other foreign cities.

Thousands of Canadians, Germans and others gathered at American embassies and consulates to shame America for claiming equal justice for all while Trump, who spews racist rhetoric and who was determined in judicial proceedings to have discriminated against blacks, Asians, Puerto Ricans and women, leads the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who was responsible for the late-night violence? White supremacists are suspected by the police of setting many of the fires and instigating looting in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Rochester and other cities.

It makes perfect sense that racists who Trump calls “fine people” would infiltrate peaceful mixed-race crowds and then instigate violence to further their evil goal, hoping to stick minorities with the blame.

Racist Losers

The evidence from the last few days is that the racists failed miserably in trying to start a race war. They will continue to fail because these demonstrations make clear that we are no longer living in the America of 1921, when white mobs murdered hundreds of African Americans in Tulsa, or the “Bloody Sunday” march in 1965 Alabama when police attacked peaceful marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge near Selma.

Among more than 100 people arrested in the Twin Cities only 21 came from Minneapolis or St. Paul, officials said.

In Rochester, cell phone video helped identify a known white supremacist suspected in the burning of seven cars and a trailer near the local jail. Police said they are hunting for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

These factors and more suggest that at long last America has shame. That at long last America has had enough of official violence against people of color. That racist cops who brutalize people will escape justice no more.

For sure many of those who broke into stores and stole Air Jordans, liquor and designer sunglasses were minorities. Their actions dishonor George Floyd, whose lynching by four Minneapolis police officers is but the latest atrocity.

Compared to the lives lost over 400 years by out of control slave catchers and police, looting is wrong, but small beer. And, of course, ending police oppression of people of color could end our too frequent spasms of fury over police brutality and, therefore, of such looting.

An End of Fearing Police?

Every black American I know, whether working-class or multimillionaire, lives in fear of encountering a cop whose blind hatred may end their life or that of someone they love. That includes black cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the day when police crime goes unpunished may be coming to an end thanks to cellphone videos that have shown all of America the brutal truth that black Americans – and cops of all colors – have always known.

The thick blue line that for decades has protected racist and aggressive cops in every big city and rural hamlet is thinning as more people of color and women join police forces. Maybe, just maybe, that blue line will begin dissolving as more police officers speak up about calculated acts of brutality.

Let us not just hope so. Let’s work to achieve that laudable and long-delayed goal of equal justice for all. Doing so will make for an America that is better in every way for every one of us.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.