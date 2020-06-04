Republican decides maybe Tom Cotton’s call for military invasion of American streets isn’t the best idea

This week Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for the military not to “quarter” protesters, meaning not to arrest and hold them but to kill them instead.

Big "P"atriot Tom Cotton is so, so close to introducing the 2020 Quartering Act. pic.twitter.com/udX9OqgHel — Jamez Harriz (@JaZarris) June 1, 2020

He then expanded on the idea in a New York Times editorial advocating to send the military into American streets to stop protests by using the Insurrection Act, whether they’re peaceful or not.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) confessed to CNN’s Manu Raju that the idea may not be the best route.

“I think it’s a bad idea. I think it should be used as a last resort. The first line of defense is civilian cops then the National Guard, then as a last resort: the military,” said Graham.

GOP push back on Tom Cotton’s call to send military to states via Insurrection Act.

Lindsey Graham to me: “I think it's a bad idea. I think it should be used as a last resort. The first line of defense is civilian cops then the National Guard, then as a last resort: the military” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 4, 2020