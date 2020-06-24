Quantcast
‘Ridiculous — it defies logic’: CNN’s Gupta aghast at Trump’s mask-free indoor Arizona rally

Published

18 mins ago

on

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta found himself at a loss for words when asked about President Donald Trump’s Tuesday afternoon rally inside of an Arizona megachurch where participants weren’t even required to wear face masks.

During a panel discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, host John Berman pointed out how terribly things are going in Arizona, which has been regularly setting record highs in both coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“Arizona has got real problems,” he said. “Arizona’s positivity rate is higher than 20 percent. They’re seeing hospitalizations increase. They’re running out of ICU beds.”

Berman then asked Gupta for his opinion on Trump’s decision to hold a campaign rally there amid such dire circumstances.

“I don’t even know what to say anymore about this sort of stuff,” he said. “This to me is like a bunch of people being outside in the middle of a hurricane, right? You can’t see this virus, you don’t feel it. It may incubate in your body for 14 days, but it makes it no less of a storm.”

Gupta then got even more agitated when thinking about the Trump rally.

“We’re being really, really silly, we’re being ridiculous at this point with these types of things,” he said. “That’s the worst-case scenario. I mean, having a large indoor event, unmasked, people not physically distancing in the midst of a pandemic, with a very, very contagious virus out there. The virus hasn’t changed. We know the virus is contagious. It just — it defies logic.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Woman coughs on a baby after hearing mother speak Spanish

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

California police are seeking a woman who intentionally coughed on a baby after hearing the child's mother speak Spanish.

The woman was wearing a mask while waiting in line Friday at Yogurtland in San Jose when she got into an argument with the boy's mother for standing too close, reported KGO-TV.

"It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son's face," said Mireya Mora.

2020 Election

Trump’s 2020 election app harvests intimate user data — including your location: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Anyone with a smartphone is familiar with the litany of privacy permissions that users are asked to approve upon downloading a new app. Yet while few users would balk at a photo-editing app asking for permission to access your camera, how might you feel about Donald Trump's app asking to download your entire contact list?

Now, a research team at the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Media Engagement has found that President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and — to a lesser extent — former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign are mining personal data from unsuspecting users who download their bespoke campaign apps.

Continue Reading
 
 
