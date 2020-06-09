RNC spokesperson deletes tweet defending Trump smear of elderly Buffalo protester
Republican National Committee spokesperson Liz Harrington quickly deleted a tweet on Tuesday where she attempted to bolster Donald Trump’s claim that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, a longtime activist in Buffalo, was an “ANTIFA provocateur” with a further accusation that the now-hospitalized Gugino was an “instigator” urging fellow Black Lives Matter protesters to engage in looting.
According to Philip Bump of the Washington Post, Trump’s tweet was based on a OANN report that is”… laughable, something not even worth parsing. It’s so sloppy and obviously untrue, and any actual media organization should be embarrassed to run it. Normally, we’d ignore it.”
Having said that, Bump added, “But OAN has created a loyal viewer in Trump, thanks to its sycophantic coverage of his administration. And that means that Trump saw the report on Gugino, accepted it as believable enough to warrant consideration — and then shared it with 80 million people on Twitter.”
One person who took up the mantle of spreading Trump’s ugly smear was the RNC’s Herrington who posted a link on Twitter — since deleted but can be seen below — to ramping up the accusation.
As Bump pointed out, “Soon after Trump’s tweet about Gugino, the Republican National Committee’s national spokesman Elizabeth Harrington apparently attempted to defend it by quoting from a news article in which Buffalo’s mayor talked about a protester being ‘a key major instigator’ of vandalism and looting in the city. Harrington has since deleted the tweet.”
You can the tweet and few commenters calling her out below:
RNC National Spokeswoman has deleted this RT of the President suggesting a man shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo was “a set up,” linking to an article that claims the man was “trying to get punched in the face.” https://t.co/8drY3qv5fi pic.twitter.com/IRhReprwd2
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 9, 2020
The RNC is all in on smearing a 75-year-old who is still in critical condition after being shoved to the ground by police. pic.twitter.com/lreNFhIswh
— Max Steele (@maxasteele) June 9, 2020
“Republican National Committee spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington posted an even more elaborate conspiracy theory about Gugino’s fall on her Twitter account, linking to a baseless article claiming Gugino was using prop blood attached to an elaborate device” https://t.co/IWfpJE3dYL
— Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) June 9, 2020
It’s worse – the article claims the blood was fake and that he was carrying fake blood taped to his head! https://t.co/NCFI4WwTn1
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 9, 2020
Will you share with us how you feel about Elizabeth Harrington @LizRNC GOP National Spokeperson, deleting her retweet of your Martin Gugino conspiracy theory nonsense? You can trust us. We’re here to help.
— atthebeach345 🆘🗽⚖🌎 (@thebeach345) June 9, 2020
You seemed to have dropped this. pic.twitter.com/iEqTkj1hDJ
— James Wells (@drjwells) June 9, 2020
