Steve Schmidt reveals how teenagers ‘dealt a savage blow to Donald Trump’s reelection’ at Tulsa rally

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa on Saturday and the turnout was described as “pitiful” and “hilariously weak.”

The Trump campaign had bragged about having over one million people sign up for the event, but scrapped planned speeches to an outdoor overflow area when the arena itself was not filled.

Schmidt described the upcoming during an appearance on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace.

“The teenagers of America, I think, dealt a savage blow to Donald Trump’s re-election tonight and fooled the Trump campaign into believing that there were a million people that actually wanted to come to this spectacle, when, in fact, there were about 9,000 who risked their health and their lives, and maybe the lives of their family members, to go see who the hell knows what tonight,” Schmidt said.

Watch:


