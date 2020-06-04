Tear gas has been controlling crowds for a century. How does it work? Can it cause permanent harm?
Christopher Rapuano, chief of the cornea service at Wills Eye Hospital, got a small dose of tear gas a few years ago as he stood on the fringes of a demonstration in Hong Kong. His eyes started to burn. Then they teared up and his vision blurred. He ran to fresher air. Chris Cramer, a University of Minnesota chemist, got much bigger doses while in the Army, where he was a chemical weapons specialist. To underscore the value of gas masks, soldiers in training would don the masks, wait until tear gas had been fired, then take them off. “It feels as though bees are stinging you in yo…
Latest Headlines
Atlanta police chief says charges against officers are political
ATLANTA — Police Chief Erika Shields told Atlanta police officers Monday that her firing of two cops involved in an excessive force arrest during Saturday night’s protests was justified, but said criminal charges filed against them by Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard was “a tsunami of political jockeying during an election year.”Shields also said in the memo to all APD employees that the charges have caused multiple agencies to end their support for the department in the ongoing protests against police violence that entered a sixth consecutive night on Wednesday.Shields said the officers w... (more…)
Facebook labels state-controlled media posts, will block ads
Facebook on Thursday began labelling media organizations whose editorial calls may be under the influence of governments and said ads from those outlets would be blocked later this year.
The social network is following through on a previously announced plan to label state-controlled news publishers, according to Facebook head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher.
"We believe people should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government," Gleicher said in a blog post.
Facebook later this year will begin adding similar labels to ads by such news outlets, blocking them entirely ahead of the US presidential election in November "to provide an extra layer of protection against various types of foreign influence in the public debate," according to Gleicher.
COVID-19
Navajo face loss of elders and traditions to COVID-19
Emerson Gorman knows what it's like to face the destruction of his culture: when he was five-years-old he was among thousands of Navajo children taken from their families and sent to Christian schools that tried to erase their belief systems.
Now 66, the traditional healer who lives on the largest Native American reservation in the United States sees it as his duty to pass on his wisdom, at a time when the community elders face an existential threat from the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's very important to talk about our history, our rituals and ceremonies," said Gorman, a tall, well-built man with weathered features, who lives on a large homestead at the center of the Navajo Nation, where he and his family raise livestock and grow corn, fruit, and herbs.