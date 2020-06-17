Quantcast
The View’s Meghan McCain places herself at the center of GOP racism debate: ‘I for one am exhausted’

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain said she’s personally “exhausted” with the partisan divide over racial justice, and begged Democrats to stop “crapping all over Republicans.”

The panelists discussed the police reforms advanced by President Donald Trump, and recommended by the GOP’s only Black senator Tim Scott (R-SC), and urged Americans to rally around the bill despite conceding the administration had rolled back some of the same reforms implemented by the Obama administration.

“There’s a few things to hit here,” she began. “The first one is, when people say Tim Scott is the only Black senator on the Republican side, well, the Democrats only have two. You have Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. Let’s stop pretending there’s great bipartisan representation. It’s not singularly a Republican one.”

“I think it’s a good, noble start, this bill,” McCain said. “I’m glad to see this swift sea change on bipartisan support of police reform. I’m really disheartened that we can’t even come together to try and make changes, and I think some of the criticism you gave, Sunny [Hostin], is valid, but how about we all continue to try to improve instead of just crapping all over Republicans for saying we’re doing nothing or it’s not good enough? This is a great, noble attempt by a senator on the Republican side, and I would like to see us put our differences aside.”

McCain said the political arguments over racism were exhausting.

“I know I’m exhausted and the country is exhausted, to try to enact reform right now, and this is the best opportunity, as George Floyd’s lawyer said yesterday on the show,” she said. “This is the best time in history to do it, and I think we should all just come together, and please stop making this so partisan, because I, for one, am truly exhausted with it.”

Host Whoopi Goldberg praised the reforms offered by the White House, but Hostin said they didn’t go far enough — and McCain erupted.

“I hear what you are saying, and I think it’s 100 percent valid criticism,” McCain said. “I think my frustration is when I come into the show and I see a [topic] tease saying, are Republicans doing enough right now?” McCain said. “After one of the most famous Republican senators is presenting a bill right now? I think we are trying, my party is trying, and my show is teasing at the beginning, Republicans aren’t doing anything.”

“Yes, all this criticism, Whoopi, you and Sunny, 100 percent valid,” she added. “The chokehold thing is a big deal, I don’t understand why that’s not in it, either. Let’s continue the conversation, that’s why bills have amendments on the floor, and this is a bipartisan process. Please stop knocking Republicans this morning for some people not trying. This is an intense awakening for Republicans the past few weeks, and I don’t appreciate that tease coming into the show.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Has Trump changed his tune since Charlottesville? Forget it — he hasn’t changed since New York in the 1980s

June 17, 2020

Donald Trump can never, ever learn from his own mistakes — so we all have to keep reliving them over and over again. Right now Americans are in the midst of a necessary but gut-wrenching confrontation with the racism that permeates our culture and our justice system, and Trump is once again doing what he did three years ago this August, after the horrifying events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

This article was originally published at Salon

Trumpism is making Michigan a model of ‘defeat and despair’ in 2020: Former state GOP director

June 17, 2020

Democratic Party strategists were unpleasantly surprised when, in 2016, Donald Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — three Rust Belt states that had been going Democratic in presidential elections. Liberal filmmaker and Michigan native Michael Moore was absolutely right when he warned of Trump pulling off a Rust Belt victory in states Republican presidential candidates had been losing. It remains to be seen which Rust Belt states Trump will win or lose in 2020, but according to Jeff Timmer — former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party — Trumpism has been a major gift to Democrats in his state.

Man spray paints ‘white lives matter’ on statue of black hero Arthur Ashe

June 17, 2020

Vandals in Richmond, Virginia reportedly painted "white lives matter" on a statue of Arthur Ashe, a historic black tennis champion and civil rights activist.

Photos of the graffiti were shared on Twitter Wednesday morning. The statue was also defaced with the initials "WLM." Photos showed a white man vandalizing the statue. Activists said that he identified himself as "everyone."

Black Lives Matter activists quickly painted over the tags with "BLM" slogans.

