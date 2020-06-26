Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg calls for non-mask wearers to be denied COVID-19 treatment

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg said people who won’t wear masks don’t deserve medical care for the coronavirus.

The panelists discussed lurid public comments by Florida residents against a mask mandate in Palm Beach County, and none of them could understand why a vocal minority of Americans were so opposed to basic health safety.

“It’s not just about protecting myself, which it is, but it’s also, like, you know, protecting people who are immune-compromised,” said co-host Meghan McCain, “protecting people who are fighting cancer and protecting old people. It’s not just about you, it’s about our fellow mankind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McCain wondered how those people had been brought up, and Goldberg said they should face consequences for putting themselves and others at risk.

“Here’s the deal,” Goldberg said. “You don’t want to wear a mask? We just need to have your name and phone number so that when you get sick and you go rushing to the hospital for help, you know, people can actually say, ‘Oh, you’re the one who said don’t wear a mask, and here you are — you’re ill.'”

“See, I want to rub it in your face,” Goldberg added, “I want to rub it in your face because that means that you, because of your insanity, have taken time away from a doctor who could be working on someone who did do the right thing who got it anyway, see? But I’m a bad person because I’m saying, you know what? You don’t want to do it, fine, but don’t come looking for help when you need it, because you will need it.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s planned weekend golf trip ruined by New Jersey’s new COVID-19 restrictions

Published

1 min ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's planned trip to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey has been canceled.

Per CNN's Kaitlain Collins, the White House has announced that the president will not be traveling to Bedminster this weekend because New Jersey has placed new quarantine restrictions on Americans coming into the state who have visited COVID-19 hot spots such as Florida, California, Texas, and Arizona.

"He was supposed to leave this afternoon, but wasn’t going to follow a required quarantine for those who have been in states with rising cases," Collins reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Driver ignites firework at Black Lives Matter protest — but protester tosses it back into his car

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

A video taken in Riverside, California, shows a driver lighting a firework during a protest, only to have someone toss the explosive back in his car.

ABC7 reports that police released video of the incident that took place on June 1, and it shows the vehicle stopping at an intersection and the driver getting out to light a large firework. A person in the crowd then tosses it back in the vehicle, prompting the driver to run off. The firework then explodes into a fireball inside the vehicle.

Police say a "group of onlookers and the suspect driver" then attacked the person who threw the firework into the vehicle.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘The first four years were practice?’: Trump scorched for not being able to say what he wants to do if re-elected

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

'Not Even Bothering to Make Campaign Promises'

From social media users to top political reporters President Donald Trump is getting embarrassingly mocked for not being able to answer this simple question: "what are your priorities for a second term?" What makes it even worse is the question came from Trump's good friend and unofficial advisor, Fox News host Sean Hannity – who flew with him to Wisconsin on Air Force One, so the question likely was not a surprise.

What was Trump's response to the softball question?

"Well, one of the things that will be really great – you know, the word 'experience' is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that. But the word 'experience' is a very important word. It’s in a very important meaning," Trump said, not answering the question.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image