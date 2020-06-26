The View’s Whoopi Goldberg calls for non-mask wearers to be denied COVID-19 treatment

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg said people who won’t wear masks don’t deserve medical care for the coronavirus.

The panelists discussed lurid public comments by Florida residents against a mask mandate in Palm Beach County, and none of them could understand why a vocal minority of Americans were so opposed to basic health safety.

“It’s not just about protecting myself, which it is, but it’s also, like, you know, protecting people who are immune-compromised,” said co-host Meghan McCain, “protecting people who are fighting cancer and protecting old people. It’s not just about you, it’s about our fellow mankind.”

McCain wondered how those people had been brought up, and Goldberg said they should face consequences for putting themselves and others at risk.

“Here’s the deal,” Goldberg said. “You don’t want to wear a mask? We just need to have your name and phone number so that when you get sick and you go rushing to the hospital for help, you know, people can actually say, ‘Oh, you’re the one who said don’t wear a mask, and here you are — you’re ill.'”

“See, I want to rub it in your face,” Goldberg added, “I want to rub it in your face because that means that you, because of your insanity, have taken time away from a doctor who could be working on someone who did do the right thing who got it anyway, see? But I’m a bad person because I’m saying, you know what? You don’t want to do it, fine, but don’t come looking for help when you need it, because you will need it.”