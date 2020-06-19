Quantcast
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg congratulates DC mayor for trolling Trump over Black Lives Matter protests

56 mins ago

“The View’s” co-hosts welcomed Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and noted that President Donald Trump has taken down the fence barring protesters from accessing Lafayette Square and the blocked street in front of the White House typically reserved for visitors and protesters.

Instead, Bowser ordered a mural painted on 16th Street leading to the White House, saying in large yellow letters Black Lives Matter. She also renamed the area Black Lives Matter Plaza.

It was a tactic that made co-host Whoopi Goldberg chuckle, noting that it made things “too big” for Trump “to ignore.”

“You called it — this is one of my favorite things, ‘A night light for you-know-who,'” said Goldberg, talking about Trump without saying his name. “Now since he’s sent troops in your city hall, he has taken down the fencing surrounding the White House. Do you think he got your message?”

Bowser said she certainly hoped he did.

“I think what we saw from this president is something that we haven’t seen in our city, and that was federal troops on the ready, federal police, policing a local city, National Guard troops hauled in from all over the country, and we saw peaceful protesters attacked by the federal government, and that should never happen,” said Bowser. “So, I decided when we saw those federal police out on D.C. streets that we had to push back. We had to make this area an area for peaceful protests, and for an affirming message. At this time, right now, that says we have to have more justice and more peace and fairness in policing.”

Joy Behar noted that Bowser had previously told reporters that she had no warning about the clash between peaceful protesters and the White House. She asked if it was hard to run the city on “Trump’s turf.”

“Well, it’s our home turf. I was born and raised here,” said Bowser. “We’re more than the federal government, more than the White House and the capital. We’re 700,000 Americans who live here, who pay taxes here, who raise children here, and we want every right that every American has [other than voting representation in the House and Senate]. And that’s why we’re fighting for statehood. It’s only through statehood, by D.C. becoming the 51st state that we can prevent Donald Trump or any president from encroaching on the autonomy of American citizens in Washington, D.C.”

See the full conversation below:


Breaking Banner

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta reveals how many Trump Tulsa rally fans are likely to become COVID-19 ‘superspreaders’

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is among the many public health experts warning that President Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally will cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Currently, eight states are having an increase in coronavirus cases that are 50 percent or higher than in previous cases. Oklahoma, in particular, is experiencing a record number of cases, much larger than when the state shutdown with a shelter-in-place order. Their highest day came Thursday, with over 450 total cases. The previous high was the day before, with over 280 cases. Before noon on Friday, it was reported in Oklahoma that there were 352 new COVID-19 in the state.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Arara people of Brazilian Amazon ‘very worried’ as vulnerable tribe faces highest known COVID-19 infection rate in region

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

"President Bolsonaro is now overseeing the destruction both of a once-thriving people, and the rainforests they managed and looked after for millennia. Brazilian and international solidarity to resist this genocide is desperately needed."

As criticism of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the coronavirus pandemic continues to stack up, global Indigenous rights advocates and the Arara people are raising new concerns that the crisis could devastate the recently-contacted tribe in the Xingu basin of the Amazon rainforest.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Leaked DHS document undercuts Trump’s portrayal of antifa as a deadly nationwide menace

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has repeatedly cited antifa as a destructive menace responsible for all violence that's taken place during anti-police brutality demonstrations across the United States.

However, an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by the Washington Post's Greg Sargent shows that there is no mention of antifa in the agency's assessment of the biggest "protest-related" threats to law enforcement officials.

Instead, the document lists anti-government demonstrators who tend to fall on the right-wing side of the spectrum, as well as anarchist demonstrators who are more left wing.

Continue Reading
 
 
