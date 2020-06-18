Quantcast
The View’s Whoopi mocks Trump’s Bolton rage as Martha Raddatz drops more ‘jaw-dropping’ details from his book

Published

1 min ago

on

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz appeared on “The View” Thursday to give details about her upcoming interview with former national security adviser John Bolton, whose tell-all book will be released next week despite lawsuits by the Justice Department.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began the conversation asking why President Donald Trump is lashing out at Bolton. “Didn’t he hire him?” Goldberg asked about Bolton. Raddatz chuckled and agreed, but noted that it hasn’t stopped Trump from doing whatever he could to block the book.

Raddatz said “page after page is just jaw-dropping,” noting that at one point Trump thought the country of Finland was part of Russia. It details many cases of Trump being confused and not knowing simple things about international affairs. Trump has always bragged that the presidency needs a businessman in charge of the White House instead of an experienced political leader.

Conservative Meghan McCain noted that Bolton and Trump didn’t part on good terms and asked if Bolton was just a “disgruntled” former employee.

Raddatz said that Bolton addresses that and says that the book is “just the facts” and doesn’t give a lot of opinions based on his personal feelings so much as based on experiences he cites.

When Joy Behar asked why Bolton refused to testify when he was there when Trump specifically cited former Vice President Joe Biden in a conversation with Ukraine. Bolton claimed he didn’t testify because the impeachment was “too politicized” and too narrow in scope. Bolton said that he would testify to the Senate if he was called, but refused to testify before the House. The Republican-led Senate refused to call any witnesses. Republicans have already come out saying that Bolton’s verification of Trump’s bribery wouldn’t have mattered, they didn’t think he should be removed from office for the action.

See the interview from Raddatz below:

