Trump White House will unleash ‘onslaught of attacks’ to discredit John Bolton’s bombshell book: WaPo reporter

Former national security adviser John Bolton is making a number of bombshell claims in his soon-to-be published book, including that President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he approved of his plan to build concentration camps for Muslims.

However, Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Thursday that the Trump White House isn’t going to take Bolton’s damning tell-all book about the president lying down.

“We have been told to expect an onslaught of attacks against John Bolton,” Dawsey said. “You saw the president’s tweets after midnight calling him a wacko and a dope, and they’re both curiously saying that the book is classified and that he could be subject to criminal charges, but the president is also saying it’s false.”

Sciutto said that the problem for the White House is that Bolton’s account of Trump’s behavior is consistent with other stories that have been told by former Trump officials including former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, and former chief of staff John Kelly.

Dawsey then told Sciutto that many Republican lawmakers will confide in off-the-record conversations that they agree with Bolton’s assessment.

“Of course in private they say it’s a problem, Jim,” he said. “I mean, if you talk to senators or Republican congressmen on the Hill who have been watching for a long time they see the erraticism of this… but the president remains broadly popular in his party.”

