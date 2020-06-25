Quantcast
‘Treason, Sedition, Insurrection’: Trump flips his wig after viewing Fox News interview with Black Lives Matter leader

Published

31 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump declared Black Lives Matter a treasonous movement after seeing a Fox News segment featuring one of the group’s leaders.

The network’s Martha MacCallum hosted Hank Newsome, president of Greater New York Black Lives Matter, on her program Wednesday, and the president reacted Thursday afternoon after the interview was widely shared across social media.

“Black Lives Matter leader states, ‘If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,'” Trump tweeted. “This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!”

McCallum had asked Newsome to justify his past remarks justifying violence in pursuit of civil rights, and he was surprised by the way she framed her question.

“Wow, it’s interesting that you would pose that question like that,” Newsome said, “because this country is built upon violence. What was the American Revolution, what’s our diplomacy across the globe?”

He said Black Americans had seen historic gains in wealth and property ownership after riots in the 1960s, and he said that might be necessary to achieve even greater equality.

“I said, if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,” Newsome said. “All right? And I could be speaking … figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”

Indian Health Service wants to return 1 million KN95 masks it bought from a former White House official

Published

1 min ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

The Indian Health Service, which purchased Chinese-made KN95 masks from a former Trump White House official through a $3 million contract, is now trying to return the masks but facing resistance, the agency told ProPublica.

The contractor, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Zach Fuentes, “refused this request and submitted a certified claim for payment” instead, the agency said.

Neighbors left with black eyes and bitten arms after brawl with GOP New York State Supreme Court Justice

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

A Republican New York State Supreme Court Justice is being accused by his neighbors of getting into a brawl with them that resulted in one of them getting bit by the judge's wife.

Local news station WKBW reports that Joseph and Gina Mele were accosted by New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti and his wife, Maria, after they had allegedly parked their truck in an improper location.

WKBW reviewed security camera footage taken of the incident, which the news station says shows "Grisanti and his wife, Maria, walk onto the driveway of Gina Mele" before "punches are thrown and a string of expletives are unleashed by both parties."

