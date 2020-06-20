Trump and Barr’s ‘gobsmacking’ firing of SDNY’s Berman will haunt the president’s allies in the Senate: conservative

Quantcast
On Saturday, writing for The Washington Post, anti-Trump conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin argued that Attorney General William Barr’s effort to remove SDNY Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who was just officially removed by President Donald Trump, has backfired.

“It is telling that we do not know which of many possible investigations may have triggered Barr’s ire. There are so many to choose from … You need a scorecard to keep track of Trump’s legal vulnerabilities,” wrote Rubin.

It could, for instance, have been in response to former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s allegation Trump sought to interfere into international criminal investigations against the Turkish Halkbank in the Southern District. Or it could be retaliation for Berman presiding over investigations into Trump associates Michael Cohen or Rudy Giuliani.

These events are a blow not only to the Justice Department, Rubin wrote, but to Trump’s Republican allies in the Senate.

“The latest turn of events is more embarrassment for self-deluded Republicans like Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) who voted to acquit Trump during his impeachment trial and who thought Trump had learned his lesson,” wrote Rubin. “This is one of many efforts to fire investigators (including three inspectors general) looking into Trump administration wrongdoing. (Let’s not forget Barr’s attempt to un-prosecute Michael Flynn after the latter pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.)”

“Almost lost in these gobsmacking events: We should not forget that newly revealed portions of the Mueller report suggest the special prosecutor’s team considered Trump may have lied about lack of foreknowledge of the WikiLeaks release of Hillary Clinton emails,” wrote Rubin. “It is yet one more example of potential crimes for which Trump may be prosecuted once he leaves office. And the potential prosecutions for him and others sure are piling up.”

“It is time for decent and honorable public servants at DOJ to quit and lay out the facts for the American people,” concluded Rubin. “Most importantly, nothing could better highlight the need to remove Trump at the polls in November and bring his lawlessness to an end.”

You can read more here.


Continue Reading
Trump supporters gather for Tulsa rally — with few wearing coronavirus masks or social distancing

Published

1 min ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

A defiant Donald Trump prepared for his first rally in months Saturday as supporters swatted away coronavirus concerns to hear the US president's campaign message, even as some on his advance team tested positive for COVID-19.

Thousands of supporters filed into the indoor arena where Trump aims to revive his election fortunes after several bruising weeks, and despite the rally emerging as a flashpoint in the pandemic era.

Streets outside the BOK Arena were crowded with Trump supporters, many in red "Make America Great Again" hats or T-shirts, but very few wore masks and there was little social distancing, even though coronavirus cases have recently been skyrocketing in Oklahoma.

Continue Reading

‘Berman is still the US Attorney for SDNY’: Legal experts conclude Trump screwed up firing with statement to the press

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

The bizarre saga over who is in control of the DOJ's Southern District of New York continued on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the Department of Justice put out a statement claiming that U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman would be stepping down from leading the SDNY.

But the office put out a statement later Friday evening saying that was not true and denying he had resigned.

Continue Reading
 

Trump ripped for denying he fired US attorney: ‘He really is dumber than a bag of rocks’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday complicated his legal standing by denying that he had fired Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Barr wrote in a publicly released letter to Berman that, "I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so."

Trump, shortly afterwards, said, "I'm not involved."

Prett Bharara, who was the SDNY U.S. attorney prior to Berman, noted on Twitter how Trump had screwed up his legal authority with his statement.

Continue Reading
 
 
