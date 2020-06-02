Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign provokes outrage with demand that media stop saying protesters were tear gassed

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign issued a statement demanding that the media “correct or retract” the reports that peaceful protesters were tear gassed in front of the White House — citing claims from the U.S. Park Police that the substance used to forcibly disperse the crowd was not tear gas.

This demand did not go over well on social media, with commenters siding with journalists over the official reports — and others asking what the point is for the White House to dispute the type of substance they sprayed at peaceful protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

700 paratroopers ‘issued bayonets’ as 82nd Airborne prepares to carry out ‘Operation Themis’ at #DCprotests: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's controversial decision to use the United States military against civil rights protesters in Washington, DC could escalate after airborne troops from Fort Bragg were staged outside the capital.

"Aircraft flying over DCA last night in a show of force against #GeorgeFloyd protesters were ordered by President [Trump] - US forces in DC are operating under an official mission: Operation Themis—Greek mythology, Themis = divine law & order," Associated Press correspondent James LaPorta reported Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign demands media ‘retract’ claim that protesters were tear gassed at the White House

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's campaign released a statement demanding that media outlets "correct or retract" the reporting that protesters were tear gassed outside the White House.

The campaign cited claims from the U.S. Park Police that tear gas was not used, only smoke and pepper balls — which is still disputed by journalists who were on the scene.

The campaign further asserted that a stash of blunt objects was discovered in the vicinity of the protest, and therefore the protest could not be described as "peaceful" — even though reporters did not see any acts of violence from the crowd prompting the police and military to clear the area.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Protesters in Lafayette Park hit with gas for second night in a row: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, with just minutes before the D.C. curfew was scheduled to take effect, protesters gathered in Lafayette Park, piling up against the White House fence.

According to reporters, tear gas was released for the second night in a row — hitting some of the demonstrators.

It’s 25 minutes to curfew, and protestors are bracing for it. There’s an 8-foot fence around Lafayette Park. Most of the police are inside. Some DHS FPS are on Vermont Ave. Some DC Police are up on K. pic.twitter.com/CgOobT334H

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image