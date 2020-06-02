Trump campaign provokes outrage with demand that media stop saying protesters were tear gassed

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign issued a statement demanding that the media “correct or retract” the reports that peaceful protesters were tear gassed in front of the White House — citing claims from the U.S. Park Police that the substance used to forcibly disperse the crowd was not tear gas.

This demand did not go over well on social media, with commenters siding with journalists over the official reports — and others asking what the point is for the White House to dispute the type of substance they sprayed at peaceful protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

We didn’t see what we saw live on TV. Ah! Ok, right. — J.G. Ebra (@FruitComet) June 2, 2020

The statement says they used Pepper balls thrown into the crowd (causing the same effects as tear gas) – how would the average person know what substance was used. @TeamTrump should be ashamed calling for retractions — imawookiee2 (@darylwolke) June 2, 2020

Why is the Trump re-election committee now officially speaking for the Executive Branch of Government? — ⭐️ Merrill – sheltering at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) June 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional account from priest there.https://t.co/GMmpBAiAQL — Stuff About Hockey™ (@_hockeyStuff) June 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to mention the priest who was stood pretty much where he posed, who gave fist hand testimony about teargas. ‘Fake news’ might fly, but ‘Fake priest’ feels like an own goal — Infospectives (@TrialByTruth) June 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT