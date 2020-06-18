Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump complains that ramp at West Point was like an ‘ice skating rink’

Published

1 min ago

on

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump went out of his way, unprompted, to defend himself for struggling to walk down a ramp after the commencement address at West Point, a moment that led to widespread mockery and speculation about his physical health.

“So I’m going to go real easy. So I did. And then the last 10 feet I ran down,” said Trump. “They always stop it just before I ran, they always stop it. So, I spent three hours between speeches and saluting people and they end up, all they talked about is ramp … If you would have seen this ramp, it was like an ice skating rink. So I’m the only one that can happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, here I spent three hours on stage, the sun pouring in and I saluted 1,106 cadets, and that’s not easy,” Trump added. “Even the general said, That’s amazing. Other presidents would never have been able to do it. Because usually they do the first 10. They do 10 honor rolls, and then they go home. I stayed there for hours. And what do I do? I get publicity about walking down a ramp. And does he have Parkinson’s? I don’t think so.”

Last week, Trump similarly complained that going down the ramp was harder than the mainstream media made it look like, saying it was “long and steep.” Footage exists of former Vice President Joe Biden walking gracefully down a similar ramp at a former West Point ceremony.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Did Trump ignore governors talking about reopening the economy to tweet his thoughts on China?

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was seen looking at his phone during a White House roundtable with governors about reopening the economy.

Governors Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Kevin Stitt (R-OK) were among those in attendance.

"America’s small businesses are the backbone of our nation and as we continue opening up America again, millions of small businesses are at the forefront of our great comeback. President Trump has taken unprecedented actions to ensure America’s small businesses have the support they need," the White House said in a statement hyping the event.

Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller noted Trump checking his phone during the event.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Nicolle Wallace loses her patience with ‘flailing’ Donald Trump

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

An exasperated Nicolle Wallace tried to correct President Donald Trump's jumbled statements at the top of her Thursday show, "Deadline White House."

Describing Trump as "flailing," Wallace cited Trump's attack on former national security adviser John Bolton, saying "the book's revelations are both false, made up and also classified. As one defies logic as one couldn't classify fictional accounts of anything."

In an interview with Sean Hannity Wednesday night, Trump alleged that Bolton "broke the law."

"I mean, as much as it's going to be broken. This is highly classified -- that's the highest stage. It's highly classified information and he did not have approval," said Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Georgia mayor rants about ‘privilege’ in Facebook post filled with racist stereotypes

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Another public figure is facing backlash for racially divisive comments posted to social media, this time it's the mayor of Bloomingdale, Georgia, who posted a racially charged message in a local Facebook group.

Mayor Ben Rozier posted a long screed linking “privilege” with various stereotypes of African Americans, the Athens Banner Herald reports.

“Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job. Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance..." the post read.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image