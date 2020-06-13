Trump complains ramp was ‘long and steep’ in response to #TrumpIsNotWell speculation about his health

President Donald Trump responded to worries about his health with a tweet sent late Saturday night.

After Trump had apparent difficulty navigating the ramp and needed two hands to take a sip of water, the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell was the top trending topic on Twitter in America.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” Trump claimed. “The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

MSNBC analyst Clint Watts reported that the weather in West Point was “amazing” on Saturday.