Trump deletes ‘white power’ tweet after surrogates get crushed in Sunday interviews

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump reportedly deleted a tweet on Sunday in which someone can be heard saying “white power.”

In a Sunday tweet, Trump thanked his Floirda supporters and included a video of protests for and against the president at a retirement community. A man with a pro-Trump sign can be heard saying “white power” in the video.

On Sunday, Trump surrogates struggled to defend the president’s tweet, which was deleted later in the afternoon. But by that time, the video had racked up millions of views.

2020 Election

Trump aides admit president’s feuding over ‘wild personal grievances’ is crippling his re-election chances: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is faltering because the president has no greater vision other than him hanging onto his job and his inability to stay on message instead of indulging in his penchant for feuding with his perceived enemies.

Following a week in which the president bobbled a simple question from Fox News personality Sean Hannity about his plans for a second term -- which the president disregarded -- the report notes that the campaign officials are dismayed by the president's prospects in November.

2020 Election

Protesters outside Mike Pence’s megachurch speech ‘tempt’ police with donuts on sticks

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

As Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Texas megachurch on Sunday, protesters outside the building taunted police officers with donuts on sticks.

According to reports, First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress welcomed Pence to his Dallas church with a not-so-subtle endorsement for a 2024 White House bid.

Meanwhile, protesters outside the church faced off against police officers mounted on horseback.

Watch the video and read some of the reports below.

Peaceful protestors tempt @DallasPD officers, stationed outside the church where Pence is currently speaking, with doughnuts. pic.twitter.com/4HFzoDIdfC

2020 Election

‘Bigot. Racist. Swine’: Trump under fire for approvingly sharing video of supporter shouting ‘white power!’

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was excoriated Sunday morning after approvingly retweeting a video of a supporter in Florida's Villages community shouting the racist hate slogan, "White Power."

"If it wasn't already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremacist candidate," tweeted journalist Judd Legum.

The guy is this video screams “white power”

Trump’s response is “thank you”

If it wasn’t already clear, Trump is now openly campaigning as a white supremicist candidate pic.twitter.com/jkdfMomjFS

