Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ‘driving this campaign off the cliff’ with racist rally remarks: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump for slurring Asian Americans with insults blaming them for the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Morning Joe” host said the president was writing off yet another voting demographic with his racist attacks, and he wondered who Trump was trying to impress by calling COVID-19 the “kung flu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got to ask the question, what are people going to be saying about us 50 years from now, when you have the president of the United States working himself up into a sweat and a lather, talking about naming the virus something that millions of Americans find deeply offensive, and the crowd breaking out in wild applause,” Scarborough said. “I’m 57 years old. I can safely say that I’ve just never heard anything like this before, before Donald Trump, and I pray to God, I pray to Jesus that we as a country will never hear anything like this again.”

“The president makes a racist remark, and a crowd of college students break out in wild applause, and getting back to the earlier theme, that this is a guy that doesn’t act like he wants to be re-elected,” he added. “You ask any Republican state party chairperson that wants their candidate to win what that does to Asian Americans, who used to be a reliable Republican faction, and they’ll say, well, it just, it hurts us, not only with Asian Americans, it hurts us with people of color. It hurts us with a majority of suburban voters. It hurts us with women, whether they have college degrees or not.”

Trump’s poll numbers keep going down, and Scarborough said he’s done the opposite of turning that around.

“This is a guy that is driving this campaign off the cliff every day,” he said, “and it seems that he is working as hard as he can to boil down his base to 30 percent.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Historian Ken Burns calls for Confederate monuments to come down — as Trump threatens statue protesters

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

On Tuesday evening, according to Yahoo News, historian Ken Burns said on CNN that he supports the removal of Confederate monuments.

“I think we’re in the middle of an enormous reckoning right now in which the anxieties and the pains and the torments of injustice are bubbling up to the surface,” said Burns. “It’s very important for people like me, of my complexion, to it be as quiet as possible and to listen. What I know from my reading of history is that the confederate monuments have to go.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Internet schools ‘ignorant’ student at Trump rally who called Aunt Jemima ‘picture of American dream’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Her name is Reagan Escudé. Video of her speech during Tuesday's Phoenix rally hosted by Turning Point USA and headlined by President Donald Trump has gone viral, with over 4 million views in just 12 hours.

"Aunt Jemima was canceled," Reagan says, sounding as if she has a lump in her throat. "And if you didn't know, Nancy Green, the original, first Aunt Jemima, she was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup that we love and we have in our pantries today."

“Aunt Jemima was canceled… She was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup." -- A student at Trump’s event on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/jgONhiXiza

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Maine Republican shares Confederate flag post to honor ‘colored comrades’ from Army

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A Maine Republican legislator shared a Facebook meme featuring the Confederate flag, which he says was intended to honor his "colored comrades" from the U.S. Army.

State Rep. Sheldon Hanington (R-Lincoln) shared a post from "The Brotherhood" social media page challenging followers to repost the Confederate battle flag, with the caption, "We will not back down from our heritage," reported the Bangor Daily News.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image