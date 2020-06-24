Trump ‘driving this campaign off the cliff’ with racist rally remarks: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump for slurring Asian Americans with insults blaming them for the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Morning Joe” host said the president was writing off yet another voting demographic with his racist attacks, and he wondered who Trump was trying to impress by calling COVID-19 the “kung flu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got to ask the question, what are people going to be saying about us 50 years from now, when you have the president of the United States working himself up into a sweat and a lather, talking about naming the virus something that millions of Americans find deeply offensive, and the crowd breaking out in wild applause,” Scarborough said. “I’m 57 years old. I can safely say that I’ve just never heard anything like this before, before Donald Trump, and I pray to God, I pray to Jesus that we as a country will never hear anything like this again.”

“The president makes a racist remark, and a crowd of college students break out in wild applause, and getting back to the earlier theme, that this is a guy that doesn’t act like he wants to be re-elected,” he added. “You ask any Republican state party chairperson that wants their candidate to win what that does to Asian Americans, who used to be a reliable Republican faction, and they’ll say, well, it just, it hurts us, not only with Asian Americans, it hurts us with people of color. It hurts us with a majority of suburban voters. It hurts us with women, whether they have college degrees or not.”

Trump’s poll numbers keep going down, and Scarborough said he’s done the opposite of turning that around.

“This is a guy that is driving this campaign off the cliff every day,” he said, “and it seems that he is working as hard as he can to boil down his base to 30 percent.”