Trump facing ‘a great deal of difficulty’ ousting SDNY’s Berman: Ex-prosecutor
On CNN Saturday, former homicide prosecutor Paul Callan said that President Donald Trump will not be able to easily remove SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman if he doesn’t intend to resign.
“They are considered to be one of the most independent and the most prestigious offices,” said Callan. “They have a nickname. They’re called the Sovereign District of New York, as if they’re a separate nation, that’s how independent they are often considered.”
“I think the president’s going to have a great deal of difficulty enforcing Mr. Berman out of office, because he came in under strange circumstances,” said Callan. “The president replaced Preet Bharara, who is now a CNN analyst, with Mr. Berman, and Berman came out of the same law firm as Rudy Giuliani. But legal professionals have come to respect Berman because he started a lot of investigations, many of them touching on the president and his associates. And because he has not been approved by the Senate, a panel of judges in New York renewed his appointment as attorney general. And he’s supposed to remain in office until the Senate confirms a new attorney general.”
“I think if Berman insists on staying in office, the president is going to have a difficult time forcing him out, unless, of course, he gets the Senate to approve a replacement,” concluded Callan.
‘Political takeover’: Bill Barr slammed on CNN by ex-SDNY prosecutor for attempt to fire lead attorney Berman
Calling it both "surreal" and "inexplicable," a former prosecutor previously assigned to the Southern District of New York hammered Attorney General Bill Barr over his attempt to fire lead prosecutor Geoffrey Berman in a late Friday night purge.
According to CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, Barr's actions amounted to nothing less than a "political takeover."
Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Hoenig seemed genuinely stunned by Barr's actions and noted that due to a legal quirk, Barr can't fire Berman --- but Donald Trump can.
With host Blackwell noting that Barr asked Berman to step down and being rebuffed, he asked Honig to explain what happens next.
MLK III lays into Trump for threatening peaceful protesters: ‘We are better than what we are seeing’
On CNN Friday, Martin Luther King III, the son of the legendary civil rights leader, scorned President Donald Trump for his threats against those intending to protest his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"You know, Martin, President Trump, he's headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma, tomorrow night, the site of one of the country's worst massacres of African-Americans," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "The president will be at an indoor rally set for Juneteenth, moved by one day. He also tweeted this today, let me read it to you and our viewers, 'Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!' What is your reaction to that?"
Trump declared the ‘worst president’: NAACP chief predicts ‘history will not be kind’
On CNN Friday, NAACP president Derrick Johnson laid into President Donald Trump, warning that American democracy may not survive another term of his presidency.
"President Trump boasted about making Juneteenth, in his words, 'very famous,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "He's heading to Tulsa for that huge rally indoor tomorrow night. He's threatened protesters who may come out there. How do you think history, based on what's going on right now, will judge his handling of this very, very important moment?"
"I think history records him as being the worst president that we've seen in this country," said Johnson. "I think by far, not only the tone he has set, the level of incompetence that he's displayed. His unwillingness to see images outside of in the mirror. History will not be kind."