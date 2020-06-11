Trump-friendly columnist warns that he ‘needlessly drove his presidency into the ground’ with insane tweets

Trump-friendly conservative columnist Rich Lowry is warning that President Donald Trump’s unhinged tweets are destroying his chances of being reelected.
Writing in Politico, Lowry laments that Trump has once again completely failed to meet Americans’ expectations of calm and steady leadership during crises ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.
“The president has worsened his position with his profligate tweeting, unpresidential conduct and refusal or inability to step up to the magisterial aspect of his office,” Lowry argues. “Sounding sober and factual from the presidential podium at a time of crisis should be easy — any halfway accomplished conventional politician could do a pretty good job at it.”
Despite the fact that coming across as levelheaded should be a snap, the president has nonetheless spent his days tweeting out baseless conspiracy theories about 75-year-old protesters being “antifa provocateurs” and about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough committing murder.
Lowry says that there is still time for Trump to turn things around, but he warns that it’s getting very late in the game.
“If he loses in November, it won’t because he pursued a big legislative reform that was a bridge too far politically,” he concludes. “It will mostly be because he took his presidency and needlessly drove into the ground, 280 characters at a time.”
