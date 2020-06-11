Ex-Trump official warns of new COVID-19 surge: ‘Not a second wave — they never got rid of the first wave’

Former Trump FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Thursday warned that the novel coronavirus is still plowing its way through the United States with few signs of relief in sight.

While appearing on CNBC, Gottlieb pointed to areas in the southwestern United States that were experiencing surges in new COVID-19 cases as reasons that “we should be concerned.”

“When you look at states like Arizona and Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina, those are where the big outbreaks are right now,” he said. “It’s not a second wave, they never really got rid of the first wave.”

He then went on say how concerning it was that the United States still doesn’t have a handle on how to contain the virus.

“The more concerning part is they haven’t been able to isolate what the source of the infection is,” he said. “In some states, where you’re seeing infection rates go up, it’s related to a facility or a particular prison or a nursing home. In states like Texas and Arizona, it seems to be more pervasive and they haven’t been able to do the contact tracing to find a source.”

Watch the video below.

