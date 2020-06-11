Ex-Trump official warns of new COVID-19 surge: ‘Not a second wave — they never got rid of the first wave’
Former Trump FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Thursday warned that the novel coronavirus is still plowing its way through the United States with few signs of relief in sight.
While appearing on CNBC, Gottlieb pointed to areas in the southwestern United States that were experiencing surges in new COVID-19 cases as reasons that “we should be concerned.”
“When you look at states like Arizona and Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina, those are where the big outbreaks are right now,” he said. “It’s not a second wave, they never really got rid of the first wave.”
He then went on say how concerning it was that the United States still doesn’t have a handle on how to contain the virus.
“The more concerning part is they haven’t been able to isolate what the source of the infection is,” he said. “In some states, where you’re seeing infection rates go up, it’s related to a facility or a particular prison or a nursing home. In states like Texas and Arizona, it seems to be more pervasive and they haven’t been able to do the contact tracing to find a source.”
Watch the video below.
"It's not a second wave, they never really got rid of the first wave," says @ScottGottliebMD on #COVID19 outbreaks in Arizona, Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina. "The more concerning part is they haven't been able to isolate what the source of the infection is." pic.twitter.com/u7ycJFCJ9F
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) June 11, 2020
COVID-19
Chicago infant who tested positive for coronavirus in March confirmed to have died of virus-related pneumonia
CHICAGO — Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the death of a 9-month-old in March was caused, in part, by COVID-19.Joseph Myles, the youngest known victim in Cook County of the virus so far, was pronounced dead on March 23 at Mercy Hospital in Chicago.The infant died of viral pneumonia due to coronavirus NL-63 and the COVID-19 infection, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.His passing, and the fact that he tested positive for the coronavirus, was announced at the then-daily news conferences about the pandemic, shocking and saddening city and state health officials, who cal... (more…)
COVID-19
Virus fallout takes heavy toll on young workers
When Britain went into coronavirus lockdown on March 23, the management at Pierre's employer, a recruitment start-up in London, told staff not to worry about their jobs.
But just hours later, the 26-year-old received an email from his boss asking him to call. "I understood right away. It was fairly brutal," he told AFP.
He was then laid off with about 15 percent of his colleagues.
Pierre is far from being an isolated case in Britain, which is gradually easing out of stay-at-home restrictions, after an outbreak that has left more than 40,000 dead.
COVID-19
What’s the difference between asymptomatic and presymptomatic spread of coronavirus?
With evolving updates from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta about the novel coronavirus, there may be some confusion about the ways it can spread.There is a difference between asymptomatic and presymptomatic spread of the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Here’s a breakdown of the differences and some questions people might have about them.WHO defines asymptomatic spread as when transmission occurs by people who do not have symptoms and will never get them. But these infected carriers could still get others sick.Conversely, pre... (more…)