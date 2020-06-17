Quantcast
Trump golf course seeks COVID-19 rent relief from Florida county

Published

1 min ago

on

One of President Donald Trump’s Florida golf clubs has applied for rent relief from Palm Beach County.

The finance director for Trump International Golf Club complained that the coronavirus pandemic and the county’s shutdown order had a “significant impact” on the private club’s income, and asked for a deferment on the $88,338 monthly rent it pays to lease public land, reported the Palm Beach Post.

The county and its Department of Airports, which hold the leases on Trump’s golf club on airport property, have not taken action on the June 5 request, and the club has paid rent through June.

Trump signed a 99-year lease with the county in 1996 and 2002 after a lengthy lawsuit over the public land, and rent relief for complex leases such as that one must be approved by the county commission.

The club, which is near Mar-A-Lago, is the one most frequently visited by the president of the three courses he owns in South Florida, including Trump National Doral and Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.


