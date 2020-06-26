Trump has crippled his campaign’s outreach to a critical voting bloc it was counting on: report
The job of getting Donald Trump re-elected in November became harder this week after the president issued an order restricting engineers, computer programmers and high-skilled workers from other countries from entering the U.S. to work in a move that infuriated Indian Americans.
According to Politico, the president’s campaign staff has been courting the Indian American voting bloc that has a history of turning out in big numbers on election day and one the Trump campaign had been counting on.
With the president’s poll numbers in spiraling downward — and pundits suggesting the Republican president is looking at an Electoral College wipeout in November — Trump campaign officials, who had been counting on Indian American support, fear the president once again undercut their work.
On Monday the president “temporarily suspended new work visas and barred hundreds of thousands of foreigners from seeking employment in the United States, part of a broad effort to limit the entry of immigrants into the country,” reported the New York Times and Politico now points out that decision is receiving pushback in the U.S. that could hamper his campaigns re-election efforts.
“The incident is far from the only time the Trump campaign’s outreach and White House’s policies have clashed. Trump has advanced policies, gone off-script in interviews or lashed out on Twitter in ways that contradict his own campaign’s attempts to slice into the Democrats’ advantages with African Americans, Asian Americans and Hispanics,” Politico’s Anita Kumar wrote.
According to GOP consultant Rob Stutzman, the president and his staff are not on the same page.
“The campaign may have strategies, but Trump doesn’t have much of a strategy ever except to cater to his base,” he explained. “And there’s no discipline to his strategy. I think he’s incapable of adhering to a strategy. That’s why he inflicts so much damage on himself.”
“The Trump campaign had hoped to win over more Indian American voters in 2020, touting Trump’s economic agenda, especially the 2017 tax cuts, as well as the president’s outreach to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Politico’s Kumar wrote. “But after the pandemic hit, the U.S. experienced its highest levels of unemployment since the Great Depression. In response, Trump has pursued a series of measures to restrict foreign workers from entering the country.”
According to Aman Kapoor, president of Immigration Voice, a group that works with Indian foreign workers, “Obviously they tried to court Indian Americans to this president for the upcoming election, but you see the thing is we have always known where Trump stood as far as this issue was concerned.”
The report notes that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows both opposed the president’s sweeping order that is expected to stay in place until the end of the year — after the 2020 election.
2020 Election
‘The first four years were practice?’: Trump scorched for not being able to say what he wants to do if re-elected
From social media users to top political reporters President Donald Trump is getting embarrassingly mocked for not being able to answer this simple question: "what are your priorities for a second term?" What makes it even worse is the question came from Trump's good friend and unofficial advisor, Fox News host Sean Hannity – who flew with him to Wisconsin on Air Force One, so the question likely was not a surprise.
What was Trump's response to the softball question?
"Well, one of the things that will be really great – you know, the word 'experience' is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that. But the word 'experience' is a very important word. It’s in a very important meaning," Trump said, not answering the question.
2020 Election
Trump seems ‘determined to destroy the Republican Party’ with his latest antics: Pulitzer Prize winner
In his column for the Washington Post, Pulitzer Prize-winner Eugene Robinson said Donald Trump's increased reliance on racism as his re-election campaign looks to be in a death-spiral is going to haunt the Republican Party for years to come.
As the president's poll numbers continue to fall while the president ramps up his racist rhetoric, Robinson claimed that senior Republicans are standing by and letting Trump redefine the party in a way that will stick.
2020 Election
Trump could ‘monetize’ a loss to Biden — and make millions of dollars from his far-right MAGA base: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch
When marketing/advertising veteran Donny Deutsch appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday, June 26, the centrist Democrat had a lot to say about what President Donald Trump will do if he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden in November. Deutsch theorized that Trump would find a way to “monetize” a loss, and he made an excellent point. If Biden is sworn in as president of the United States in January 2021, it won’t be the end of Trump’s political career — and Americans would still have the misfortune of being subjected to his political views on a daily basis.