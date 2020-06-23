Trump is flailing wildly — and that’s why he is going to lose: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis said that Donald Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden are falling flat and that the president is flailing and headed for a loss in November.
According to Lewis — who left the Republican Party due to the president’s antics — the former vice president isn’t giving Trump an easy target to hit as evidenced by his speech at the disastrous rally in Tulsa before a small crowd over the weekend.
Noting that president seems unable — or unwilling — to reach out to voters who aren’t already in his column, “the only tool left in Trump’s toolbox involves dragging down his opponent.”
“In 2016, Hillary Clinton was the perfect foil, and Trump won big among people who disliked them both. This time around, Biden is winning with people who don’t like either candidate,” he wrote. “Like Trump, Biden is an established brand with near 100 percent name recognition. We have lived with Biden for decades, and not just as a reality TV star. If he were going to do something either crazily radical or insanely corrupt, we figure, he would have done it already. They’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink at him, but it has proven almost impossible to begrime the Biden brand. “
As Lewis points out, Trump all but admitted in his Tulsa speech that he doesn’t have a handle on how to go after Biden and so he is going with guilt by association.
“As Trump admitted Saturday night in Oklahoma, Biden is also ‘not radical left,'” Lewis wrote before quoting Trump from Saturday night admitting, “I don’t think he knows what he is anymore, but he was never radical left, but he’s controlled by the radical left…”
“This was an admission from Trump that could prove costly. One imagines this will make a pretty effective pro-Biden ad, come October—one that could be precisely targeted toward potential Trump-to-Biden vote switchers who might not be down with the cultural revolution that the left seems hell-bent on delivering,” the conservative suggested.
Lacking an angle to paint the genial Biden into a villain, Lewis predicted Trump will go down in defeat in November.
“Batman needs the Joker, GI-Joe needs COBRA, the Yankees need the Red Sox, and Donald Trump desperately needs another Hillary Clinton. But Joe Biden, for a variety of aforementioned reasons, is immune to Trump’s weapons,” he wrote before predicting, “And that’s why he has a very good chance of being the next President of the United States, come November.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
Trump’s Arizona trip: A tale of 3 failures
2020 Election
Progressives hoping for big wins in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries — including candidate who could take down Mitch McConnell
The Virginia primaries — which in addition to local races cover a handful of U.S. House districts and Sen. Mark Warner's unopposed re-election bid — promises to be the tamest of the group, with the only recent major news being the state Republican Party cutting loose Rep. Denver Riggleman because he presided over a same-sex wedding.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign manager is planning to step down following disastrous Tulsa rally: Vanity Fair
President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager is going to step down following widespread mockery of the reelection effort after disappointing turnout at a rally held in Tulsa during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Donald Trump’s exhausted trudge from Marine One toward the White House after his botched rally in Tulsa, his red tie undone, a grim look on his face, a crumpled MAGA hat in his hand, is now an iconic image of his presidency. And as always with Trump, he’s already looking for someone to blame. The most obvious candidate, according to sources, is his embattled campaign manager, Brad Parscale," Gabriel Sherman, of Vanity Fair reported Monday.