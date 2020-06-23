Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is flailing wildly — and that’s why he is going to lose: conservative

Published

1 min ago

on

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis said that Donald Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden are falling flat and that the president is flailing and headed for a loss in November.

According to Lewis — who left the Republican Party due to the president’s antics — the former vice president isn’t giving Trump an easy target to hit as evidenced by his speech at the disastrous rally in Tulsa before a small crowd over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting that president seems unable — or unwilling — to reach out to voters who aren’t already in his column, “the only tool left in Trump’s toolbox involves dragging down his opponent.”

“In 2016, Hillary Clinton was the perfect foil, and Trump won big among people who disliked them both. This time around, Biden is winning with people who don’t like either candidate,” he wrote. “Like Trump, Biden is an established brand with near 100 percent name recognition. We have lived with Biden for decades, and not just as a reality TV star. If he were going to do something either crazily radical or insanely corrupt, we figure, he would have done it already. They’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink at him, but it has proven almost impossible to begrime the Biden brand. “

As Lewis points out, Trump all but admitted in his Tulsa speech that he doesn’t have a handle on how to go after Biden and so he is going with guilt by association.

“As Trump admitted Saturday night in Oklahoma, Biden is also ‘not radical left,'” Lewis wrote before quoting Trump from Saturday night admitting, “I don’t think he knows what he is anymore, but he was never radical left, but he’s controlled by the radical left…” 

“This was an admission from Trump that could prove costly. One imagines this will make a pretty effective pro-Biden ad, come October—one that could be precisely targeted toward potential Trump-to-Biden vote switchers who might not be down with the cultural revolution that the left seems hell-bent on delivering,” the conservative suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lacking an angle to paint the genial Biden into a villain, Lewis predicted Trump will go down in defeat in November.

“Batman needs the Joker, GI-Joe needs COBRA, the Yankees need the Red Sox, and Donald Trump desperately needs another Hillary Clinton. But Joe Biden, for a variety of aforementioned reasons, is immune to Trump’s weapons,” he wrote before predicting, “And that’s why he has a very good chance of being the next President of the United States, come November.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s Arizona trip: A tale of 3 failures

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

After his debacle in Tulsa, a huge failure with an abysmal turnout and what may still have been a super-spreader event for a deadly virus, Donald Trump needs to set low expectations. Instead, he is back out on the campaign trail Tuesday, making his third trip in five months to Arizona — a state that on Monday reported another record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations — to tout what he calls a major milestone on the long road to achieve his No. 1 campaign promise, building a "big, beautiful wall" on the U.S.-Mexico border. Despite what Trump celebrated as the "212th plus mile of completion" in a Monday tweet complaining about Fox News' coverage of his failed border wall, what the president won't admit on his premature victory lap is that there has still only been three miles of new border construction since he took office.
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Progressives hoping for big wins in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries — including candidate who could take down Mitch McConnell

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Democratic primary votes will be counted Tuesday in three states — Kentucky, New York and Virginia. Here's a preview of the most notable contests, including a handful where progressive candidates stand to make inroads on Capitol Hill.

The Virginia primaries — which in addition to local races cover a handful of U.S. House districts and Sen. Mark Warner's unopposed re-election bid — promises to be the tamest of the group, with the only recent major news being the state Republican Party cutting loose Rep. Denver Riggleman because he presided over a same-sex wedding.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s campaign manager is planning to step down following disastrous Tulsa rally: Vanity Fair

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager is going to step down following widespread mockery of the reelection effort after disappointing turnout at a rally held in Tulsa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Donald Trump’s exhausted trudge from Marine One toward the White House after his botched rally in Tulsa, his red tie undone, a grim look on his face, a crumpled MAGA hat in his hand, is now an iconic image of his presidency. And as always with Trump, he’s already looking for someone to blame. The most obvious candidate, according to sources, is his embattled campaign manager, Brad Parscale," Gabriel Sherman, of Vanity Fair reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image