Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is ‘obsessed with image and ratings’: NYT columnist warns he uses the presidency ‘like a branding exercise’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, writing for The New York Times, columnist Michelle Cottle tore into President Donald Trump for using the presidency as a tool to create photo-ops, even when it runs contrary to the bests interests of America.

“Once again, President Trump is taking heat for treating the presidency like a branding exercise,” wrote Cottle. “This time, instead of brandishing a Bible he doesn’t read next to a church he doesn’t attend, the president is resuming huge, made-for-TV campaign rallies. The first is set for Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. It will take place in a 19,000-seat arena that, in deference to the coronavirus pandemic that’s still raging, had canceled all other events through the end of July.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president has raised concerns given that his rally will be the ideal place to spread coronavirus — a fact the Trump campaign itself appears to know, as they have required supporters to approve a waiver giving up their right to sue if they are infected. Outwardly, however, the campaign denies there will be any issue, with Vice President Mike Pence falsely claiming that Oklahoma has “flattened the curve.”

“It is important to stress that there is nothing wrong with presidential photo ops per se,” wrote Cottle. “Think about Ronald Reagan at the Berlin Wall; George W. Bush throwing out the first pitch in Game 3 of the World Series in Yankee Stadium not long after the Sept. 11 attacks; Barack Obama sitting alone on the Rosa Parks bus … But, on the whole, presidential theater is a powerful tool of the trade, one that Mr. Trump should understand better than most. He is, after all, a former reality TV star, long obsessed with image and ratings.”

“To give the president his moment — complete with a 21-gun salute — some 1,100 young men and women, all of whom had been sent home in March because of the pandemic, were summoned back to campus to quarantine together for two weeks before the ceremony,” wrote Cottle. “More than a dozen initially tested positive for the coronavirus. The graduates’ friends and family were not allowed to attend the ceremony, which drew protesters carrying signs with messages such as ‘Cadets Aren’t Props.'”

“Now Mr. Trump is thinking even bigger — and demanding greater risk from his most faithful followers,” wrote Cottle. “From a public health standpoint, resuming large, crowded, indoor rallies is madness. But the president is not content simply to endanger the lives of his supporters. He is demanding they sign away their rights for the privilege.”

“As promised, Mr. Trump continues to disrupt and redefine presidential norms. Downward,” Cottle concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

“Unethical”: Fox News removes digitally altered images of police brutality protests in Seattle

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Fox News over the weekend removed misleading images from stories about protests against police brutality in Seattle from its website after it was revealed they had been digitally altered in a manner which made the scene appear dangerous.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s muted response to the Supreme Court’s pro-LGBTQ decision speaks volumes

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had an uncharacteristically subdued response on Monday when asked about a major Supreme Court decision.

During an exchange with reporters in the White House, Trump was asked for his reaction to the 6-3 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County. Justice Neil Gorsuch rocked the country with a decisive and monumental ruling preventing employers from discriminating against workers based on sexual orientation or transgender identity as an application of the Civil Rights Act. Chief Justice John Roberts, along with the court’s four liberals justices, joined the majority ruling.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Facebook in hot water for software that helps employers fight unions

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Facebook is under fire after it was revealed that Facebook Workplace, an intranet-style office chat program that the company hopes will compete with Slack and Microsoft Teams, has a feature that allows employers to identify and either remove or block trending topics, including the word "unionize."

This article originally appeared at Salon.

News about this feature, which first came out during an internal presentation on Wednesday and was reported by The Intercept, has led to controversy at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California. A number of Facebook employees expressed disgust at the news, with some focusing on the fact that the company had pitched its product by citing "unionize" as an example of the type of term to blacklist. The company presentation was taken down on Thursday and Karandeep Anand, a product manager for Facebook Workplace, apologized for the fact that "unionize" had appeared as an example.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image