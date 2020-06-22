Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ‘lashing out at everybody’ as firings loom due to Tulsa fiasco: CNN

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is still raging at campaign staffers over his sparsely attended Tulsa rally, according to reports.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that campaign manager Brad Parscale and other officials could be replaced over the rally — which drew slightly more than 10 percent of their worst-case scenario prediction of 60,000.

“Kayleigh McEnany said this morning she spoke with the president and he was not angry, but that is not what multiple people talking to the president since Saturday night said, and they described the president seething over the fact of so many empty rows in that arena on Saturday night after expectations had been high,” Collins said. “The president had been told that nearly a million people requested tickets, expecting it to be a full arena and then it wasn’t, and we know this is a president who pays very close attention to crowd size and mocks others when they do not have substantial ones, so this is not gone over well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course, this has raised questions whether or not the president will fire someone over this,” she added. “He fired people in the past over crowd sizes, and people look at the campaign manager and other officials I’m told that could be under fire, the campaign’s official that organizes the rallies and White House officials, potentially, because yesterday we were told that the president is lashing out at everybody over this, and so, of course, as they figure out how the president will respond, a lot of that depends on the coverage and how long this stays in the headlines, but aides are preparing a way to not have this happen again and a repeat, maybe hold some rallies outside, in smaller venues to fill them up.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘lashing out at everybody’ as firings loom due to Tulsa fiasco: CNN

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still raging at campaign staffers over his sparsely attended Tulsa rally, according to reports.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported that campaign manager Brad Parscale and other officials could be replaced over the rally -- which drew slightly more than 10 percent of their worst-case scenario prediction of 60,000.

"Kayleigh McEnany said this morning she spoke with the president and he was not angry, but that is not what multiple people talking to the president since Saturday night said, and they described the president seething over the fact of so many empty rows in that arena on Saturday night after expectations had been high," Collins said. "The president had been told that nearly a million people requested tickets, expecting it to be a full arena and then it wasn't, and we know this is a president who pays very close attention to crowd size and mocks others when they do not have substantial ones, so this is not gone over well."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump refuses to say if he officially ordered curb on COVID-19 tests: ‘We’ve done too good of a job’

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday refused to say if he had officially ordered COVID-19 testing to be slowed in order to reduce the number of confirmed cases.

"Slow the testing down, please," Trump recalled telling administration officials at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

Spokespeople for the president later insisted that the he was "joking" when he made the remarks.

The president was asked about the statement by Scripps correspondent Joe St. George on Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Gettysburg Address was 272 words — while Trump’s ramp talk topped at 1798

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Writing in CNN, Chris Cillizza says that although President Trump planned for his Tulsa rally to be a reinvigorating kickstart to his campaign, it turned out to be something very different -- "a window into a deeply insecure President fixated on an episode of perceived weakness following the commencement address he delivered to West Point cadets a week earlier."

"Trump dedicated 1,798 words to retelling the story of his speech to cadets and his halting, tentative walk down a ramp after the address," Cillizza writes. "By way of comparison, Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address was 272 words -- or roughly one-sixth as long."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image