Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving Minneapolis police union boss calls the cops on a reporter for knocking on his door

Published

1 min ago

on

Lt. Bob Kroll, the Trump-loving president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, called the police this week on a Washington Post reporter for the purported offense of knocking on the door of his house.

In an effort to get Kroll to respond to the charges that were filed this week against all four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death, the Post sent one of its reporter to Krolls house after multiple other requests for comment went unanswered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Washington Post reporter who knocked on Kroll’s door was soon pulled over by a police officer who said that Kroll had reported suspicious activity on his front porch and that ‘he doesn’t want any press,'” the paper reports.

Kroll, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who has even spoken at the president’s rallies, earlier this week smeared George Floyd as a “violent criminal” and lashed out at local officials for firing the four officers involved in his death.

“I’ve worked with the four defense attorneys that are representing each of our four terminated individuals under criminal investigation, in addition with our labor attorneys to fight for their jobs,” he wrote in a message to police union members. “They were terminated without due process.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I know a dying administration when I see one’: British journalist says brutal crackdown will seal Trump’s doom

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

British journalist Ed Luce called out Senate Republicans for covering a dying Trump administration that's threatening U.S. democracy as it gasps for survival.

The Financial Times' chief U.S. commentator told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that President Donald Trump is trying to crack down on dissent and rally his hardcore base as the coronavirus and now nationwide protests against police brutality threaten his re-election chances.

"There are other Republican senators who are keeping silent because they know that what Trump is doing, what Trump is suggesting, is wrong," Luce said. they're scared of a backlash if they speak out."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Massive new fence construction at White House draws howls of laughter: ‘Mexico might actually pay for this wall!’

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may no longer be hunkering down in a bunker, but he does seem to be building a lot more fencing around the White House.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein on Thursday posted a video showing a massive amount of new fencing being built at the White House, which is part of an effort to limit anti-police brutality protesters' ability to demonstrate directly in front of the building.

More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This isn’t going away’: Defying curfews and police brutality in relentless push for justice, uprising over killing of George Floyd keeps growing

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

"Essential workers are exempt from the curfew, and what we are doing here is essential."

Refusing to be cowed by militaristic intimidation tacticsmass arrestsdraconian curfews, and violence endorsed and directly ordered by the Trump administration, tens of thousands of people demanding justice for the police killing of George Floyd—and so many others—took to the streets across the U.S. once more Wednesday in a powerful signal that the nationwide uprising is only growing in the face of repression.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image