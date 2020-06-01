Trump may have broken international law with ‘grossly unjustified use of a chemical weapon on protesters’: ACLU
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling for investigations into the tear-gassing of protesters so President Donald Trump could hold a photo-op.
The move has been blasted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the mayor of Washington, DC and even the church where it took place.
“This appears to be grossly unjustified use of a chemical weapon on protesters and raises serious human rights concerns under international law,” the ACLU posted to Twitter.
“Elected officials, including Congress, must investigate this politically-motivated, life-threatening use of indiscriminate weapons,” the ACLU demanded.
