Trump may have broken international law with ‘grossly unjustified use of a chemical weapon on protesters’: ACLU

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling for investigations into the tear-gassing of protesters so President Donald Trump could hold a photo-op.

The move has been blasted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the mayor of Washington, DC and even the church where it took place.

“This appears to be grossly unjustified use of a chemical weapon on protesters and raises serious human rights concerns under international law,” the ACLU posted to Twitter.

“Elected officials, including Congress, must investigate this politically-motivated, life-threatening use of indiscriminate weapons,” the ACLU demanded.