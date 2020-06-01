Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump may have broken international law with ‘grossly unjustified use of a chemical weapon on protesters’: ACLU

Published

1 min ago

on

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling for investigations into the tear-gassing of protesters so President Donald Trump could hold a photo-op.

The move has been blasted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the mayor of Washington, DC and even the church where it took place.

“This appears to be grossly unjustified use of a chemical weapon on protesters and raises serious human rights concerns under international law,” the ACLU posted to Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Elected officials, including Congress, must investigate this politically-motivated, life-threatening use of indiscriminate weapons,” the ACLU demanded.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Cowardly’ Trump blasted by Pelosi and Schumer for tear-gassing peaceful protesters: ‘Our nation needs real leadership’

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

The leader of the free world was harshly criticized by the top Democrats on Capitol Hill for tear-gassing protesters so he could hold a photo-op.

"Across our country, Americans are protesting for an end to the pattern of racial injustice and brutality we saw most recently in the murder of George Floyd," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a joint-statement on Monday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Lay down your arms’: Bronze Star-winner in Congress urges military to ‘be on the right side of history’

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

The United States military received a message from a decorated Congressman that would have seemed unthinkable just a week ago.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) served four tours of duty in Iraq, receiving the Bronze Star Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for valor.

Since 2015, Moulton has served as a member of Congress. On Monday, he made a plea to his former colleagues in uniform.

"We are a nation founded in dissent, birthed in freedom, committed to equality, and yet regularly reminded that we struggle to achieve all three," Moulton tweeted.

"The President has made it clear that the fight for these Constitutional principles is a fight against himself," he explained. "We must therefore, with every ounce of conviction, every commitment to peace, and every glimmer of hope, join in lawful protest to overcome his tyranny."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Gunfire heard at Louisville protests — a day after Black businessman was shot by police

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday, gunfire was reported at the police brutality protests in Louisville, Kentucky.

This follows just one night after police gunfire left several people injured and killed local Black businessman David McAtee. That death led to the mayor of Louisville terminating the chief of police, after it was revealed none of the officers involved in the shooting had their body cameras active.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image