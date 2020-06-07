Trump needs to ‘run the table’ in key states to have any chance of being re-elected: NYT reporter
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon with host Alex Witt, New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker said Donald Trump’s chances of being re-elected are getting worse by the day as voters in normally reliable Republican states are turning on the president.
Addressing former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s endorsement of Joe Biden for president during an appearance on CNN, host Witt asked about the president’s declining fortunes.
“What the president has done throughout his presidency is stick to his core constituency; the voters who got him there in the first place. He has done nothing to reach out beyond his core constituency,'” Baker explained. “For the most part, he has catered to the core constituency with the idea that, if he maximized turnout by them in the right states, he can duplicate what he pulled off in 2016 which was an electoral college win.”
“That’s going to be a tough road this time,” he continued. “What we’re seeing now is these swing states are really competitive races. Not just in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the states pretty key to President Trump beating Hillary Clinton four years ago, but even the states like Florida, North Carolina and there’s a Texas poll showing President Trump and Joe Biden virtually tied there. If those states are in play, states that were not thought to be competitive, that makes President Trump’s job that much harder.”
“In other words, he has to run the table,” he predicted. “He not only has to win back the states he won last time, but hold on to these states that he is in danger of losing. Now again, as early as five months out, polls have been wrong before but I think even within President Trump’s campaign right now there is a great deal of concern.”
Trump’s ‘ugly’ antics last week exposed his true nature and how he wants his fans to remember him: biographer
In a column for Bloomberg, Donald Trump biographer Tim O'Brien said the combination of a collapsing economy, a pandemic -- that has left over 100,000 dead in the U.S -- and massive street protests against police brutality have led the Donald Trump to expose his true self to the world.
According to the columnist, the past week the president was at his ugliest.
Noting the president's photo-op stunt with a Bible -- held up while peaceful protesters were gassed by federal law enforcement officials -- O'Brien wrote: "The St. John’s gig was a raw abuse of Trump’s powers, a stunt made possible by deploying state violence to clear a path through peaceful protesters saddened and angered by George Floyd’s death at the hands of police. It marked an end to several days of hibernation as Trump, hiding behind White House walls, his Twitter feed and his golf game, did his best to avoid the pain and anger unspooling across America. But his St. John’s show also was designed to intimidate protesters, stoking fear among people of color who have been demanding merely that their government and police refrain from killing them. And it was tragically off-kilter, a politically inept bit of stagecraft that served only to showcase his irresponsibility and utter lack of empathy."
After Twitter’s pushback, social media companies are finding it easier to defy Trump
Since long before he took office, President Donald Trump has relied on social media to popularize his message, divide his enemies from his followers, and sow his specific brand of populist xenophobia around the world. Trump's success owes a lot to the nature of the medium, but it is a two-way street: as Trump rose to prominence via Twitter — and to a lesser extent Facebook and Reddit — those platforms in turn profited from the increase in eyeballs.
2020 uprisings, unprecedented in scope, join a long river of struggle in America
The river was the metaphor that best captured “the long, continuous movement” of the black freedom struggle for theologian, historian and civil rights activist Vincent Harding. Harding, who had served as a speechwriter for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., wrote in his groundbreaking 1981 study of African-American history, “There is a River: The Black Struggle for Freedom in America” that the freedom struggle was “sometimes powerful, tumultuous, roiling with life; at other times meandering and turgid.”