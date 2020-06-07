Trump ridiculed for meltdown on Gen. Colin Powell after CNN appearance: ‘Cadet Bone Spurs says what?’
As might be expected, Donald Trump did not care for the comments made by former Secretary of State Colin Powell on CNN Sunday morning — including his endorsement of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, so the president lashed out on Twitter.
With Powell calling out the president for his treatment of Gold Star families and accusing bthe president of being a “liar” Trump tweeted back,”Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!”
That received quite a bit of pushback from commenters with one bluntly stating, “You couldn’t shine Powell’s shoes.”
You couldn’t shine Powell’s shoes.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 7, 2020
Whenever Trump attacks men with honour and integrity. Accomplished military officers that served their country honourable, it’s best to let the picture speak. pic.twitter.com/8MKpgl9RFp
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) June 7, 2020
Admit it Donald, you just shit your pants, didn’t you?
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 7, 2020
At least he went to war with another country, rather than his own.
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 7, 2020
Colin Powell is more patriotic and more everything than you’ll ever be.
And the way you keep attacking generals and veterans? Keep it up. Americans will catch up.
You are digging your own political grave, and we love to see it. pic.twitter.com/KeCOainfkU
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 7, 2020
Powell served in Vietnam (multiple tours) inc, and received countless medals, inc for saving 3 fellow soldiers from a helicopter crash.
You claimed you couldn’t fight the Commies bc your feet had a boo-boo.
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 7, 2020
You have to talk louder, #BunkerBoy. We can’t hear you over the massive sound of Republicans changing their votes to support @JoeBiden.#GOPExit
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) June 7, 2020
It must be KILLING @realDonaldTrump that for 12 days now, the SIZE of the CROWDS of Peaceful Protesters have simply DWARFED his PITIFUL Inauguration#SizeMatters🎯
— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) June 7, 2020
Right on schedule. pic.twitter.com/xY5XjS65Wk
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 7, 2020
— Mandrake (@readamagazeen) June 7, 2020
The only people supporting you now is Diamond and Silk, Scott Baio, Tomi Lahren, a Swastika, and a bag of shit. Fuck off impeached asshole.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 7, 2020
I’ve lost track but did Trump publicly bash the whites Generals? In just asking. He all over Collin Powell today
— NellyO3 (@DragonLuva3) June 7, 2020
Cadet Bone Spurs says what?
GTFOH pic.twitter.com/EjiUqEIqoB
— Louise (@clwtweet) June 7, 2020
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "If you want to get into a debate with a 4 star general, I think that's highly inappropriate"
— The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) June 7, 2020
Trump has now had over 10 US Generals/Admirals attack him. Joe Biden is the US Military’s top choice!
— Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 7, 2020
A 5 times draft dodger calls a respected general who put his life on the line for our country "overrated". SHAME ON YOU DONALD! #TrumpOrAmerica
— Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) June 7, 2020
