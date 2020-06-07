Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed for meltdown on Gen. Colin Powell after CNN appearance: ‘Cadet Bone Spurs says what?’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

As might be expected, Donald Trump did not care for the comments made by former Secretary of State Colin Powell on CNN Sunday morning — including his endorsement of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, so the president lashed out on Twitter.

With Powell calling out the president for his treatment of Gold Star families and accusing bthe president of being a “liar” Trump tweeted back,”Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!

ADVERTISEMENT

That received quite a bit of pushback from commenters with one bluntly stating, “You couldn’t shine Powell’s shoes.

You can see some other responses below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Colin Powell buries ‘birther and liar’ Trump in CNN interview — and vows to vote for Biden

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

In a highly candid interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, former Secretary of State Colin Powell went all in attacking Donald Trump, saying he didn't like him in 2016 when he was running as a "birther" and he dislikes the president even more now because he is a "liar."

Speaking with the "State of the Union" host, the normally reserved Powell became very animated.

After explaining his opposition to Trump in 2016 because of his flood of insults and racist remarks, the retired general then went on a tirade about Trump.

"When I heard some of the things he was saying, he made it clear to me I could not vote for this individual," Powell recalled. "The first thing that troubled me is the whole birther movement. The birther's movement had to do with the fact that the president of the united states, President Obama, was a black man. that was part of it. And then I was deeply troubled by the way in which he was going around insulting everybody -- insulting Gold Star mothers, insulting John McCain, insulting immigrants and I'm a son of immigrants. Insulting anybody who dared to speak against him."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Prominent Republicans serving notice they won’t support Trump’s re-election: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, prominent Republicans are making it clear to Donald Trump that he won't be receiving their votes or support as he runs for re-election -- and they may endorse his presumptive opponent Joe Biden.

With one conservative commentator writing that some GOP lawmakers see the writing on the wall that the president won't be re-elected and may soon start distancing themselves from the embattled president, the Times reports that a few have already making their intentions clear that they won't back the 2020 Republican presidential nominee.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP lawmakers plotting escape from Trump over possibility he’ll lose election in a ‘landslide’: conservative

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis said there are indications that more than a few GOP lawmakers will turn their backs on Donald Trump as it becomes clearer that he will go down in a major defeat in November.

According to Lewis, who abandoned the Republican Party specifically because it became the party of Trump, the president is stumbling into the November election and running scared.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image