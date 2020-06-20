Quantcast
Trump ripped for denying he fired US attorney: ‘He really is dumber than a bag of rocks’

President Donald Trump on Saturday complicated his legal standing by denying that he had fired Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Barr wrote in a publicly released letter to Berman that, “I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so.”

Trump, shortly afterwards, said, “I’m not involved.”

Prett Bharara, who was the SDNY U.S. attorney prior to Berman, noted on Twitter how Trump had screwed up his legal authority with his statement.

“DOJ’s own OLC opinion says that court-appointed US attorneys like Geoff Berman can be fired only by the president, not DOJ,” Bharara noted.

“The president just said that he was not involved in the matter of Geoff Berman in SDNY. That means that though both Trump and Barr lie, at least one of them is lying about who is firing Berman,” he explained.

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway agreed.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti says Trump’s statement means Berman is still the U.S. attorney for SDNY.

