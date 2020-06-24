Trump says he’ll pull troops from Germany because they’re behind on NATO funding

During a press conference this Wednesday, President Trump once again talked about withdrawing U.S. troops from Germany, according to CBS News White House correspondent, Mark Knoller.

“In response to a question, Pres Trump says the US will reduce troop strength in Germany from 52,000 to 25,000 and will probably send some of those forces to Poland. Trump says Germany way behind in its payments to NATO,” Knoller tweeted.

According to the Military Times, Polish President Andrzej Duda’s visit to the White House on Wednesday will emphasize the importance of Poland as “a reliable security partner” for the United States and NATO.

“U.S. Army officials have already begun planning for rotational deployments of an armored brigade combat team to Poland in coming years, and White House officials said the leaders will discuss additional needed infrastructure improvements related to that influx of personnel,” the Military Times reports. “However, for now the discussions will not include the possible move of troops from Germany to Poland. Those will occur once ‘final determinations are made’ on troop levels in Germany, senior officials said.”