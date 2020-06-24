Quantcast
Trump says he’ll pull troops from Germany because they’re behind on NATO funding

Published

1 min ago

on

During a press conference this Wednesday, President Trump once again talked about withdrawing U.S. troops from Germany, according to CBS News White House correspondent, Mark Knoller.

“In response to a question, Pres Trump says the US will reduce troop strength in Germany from 52,000 to 25,000 and will probably send some of those forces to Poland. Trump says Germany way behind in its payments to NATO,” Knoller tweeted.

According to the Military Times, Polish President Andrzej Duda’s visit to the White House on Wednesday will emphasize the importance of Poland as “a reliable security partner” for the United States and NATO.

“U.S. Army officials have already begun planning for rotational deployments of an armored brigade combat team to Poland in coming years, and White House officials said the leaders will discuss additional needed infrastructure improvements related to that influx of personnel,” the Military Times reports. “However, for now the discussions will not include the possible move of troops from Germany to Poland. Those will occur once ‘final determinations are made’ on troop levels in Germany, senior officials said.”


A grand jury has indicted Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan for the death of Ahmaud Arbery

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

The grand jury in Brunswick, Georgia has indicted Greg and Travis McMichael along with William Bryan for the death of Ahmad Arbery.

Count 1 of the indictment includes malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Silverado pickup truck, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Arbery was chased down by three men after they claimed he was a burglar and had looked around a construction site of a house being built. He never stole anything, but the video of the slaying showed him jogging in the neighborhood while a truck chased him. The video then shows the McMichaels jumped from the truck and attempted to kill him.

Oregon county declares ‘people of color’ exempt from wearing face masks in public

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Citing concerns about racial profiling, a county in the state of Oregon has declared people of color exempt from it mandate on wearing masks in public.

CNN reports that people with disabilities or medical conditions whose breathing would be obstructed by a mask and children under 12 are also exempt. Lincoln County is almost 90 percent White and less than 1 percent Black, but also has a growing population of Latino residents.

A CNN report in April said that when the CDC recommended that all people wear masks in public, many Black and Latino Americans objected, saying that wearing masks would make people assume they're criminals.

2020 Election

Republicans scramble as reopening proves to be an utter disaster and hopes for a comeback collapse

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Republicans believed the state of Texas would be the national model to prove Donald Trump and his supporters in right-wing media correct about the coronavirus. Trump and conservative pundits hav continued to champion conspiracy theories painting the virus as being deliberately exaggerated by Democrats in order to power down the economy and sink the president's re-election chances. They've said that it's fine to lift the pandemic restrictions, even in places that haven't met  any of the criteria laid out by public health experts for safer economic reopening.

Continue Reading
 
 
