Trump seeks emergency injunction against John Bolton’s book in last-minute bid to stop release: report

The Trump administration will reportedly seek an emergency injunction aimed at blocking the release of former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book.

ABC News reports that a lawsuit aimed at blocking the book’s publication “is expected to be filed in the coming days and could come as soon as today.”

ABC News’ sources say that “the National Security Council and Bolton’s team have been at odds about the information in the manuscript,” as “the NSC claimed the book continued to contain ‘significant amounts’ of classified information, but Bolton’s lawyer pushed back, claiming that none of it ‘could reasonably be considered classified.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new book, which is titled “The Room Where It Happened,” is scheduled to release next Tuesday and will reportedly be a damning account of Trump’s presidency that will allege the president directly linked withholding military aid to Ukraine with its willingness to launch an investigation into presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

However, Bolton’s book won’t just be limited to Trump’s treatment of Ukraine.

A press release issued by publisher Simon & Schuster last week revealed that Bolton believes “the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy.”

The press release also claims that the Bolton book “documents exactly what those [transgressions] were, and attempts by him and others in the administration to raise alarms about them.”