Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump seeks emergency injunction against John Bolton’s book in last-minute bid to stop release: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

The Trump administration will reportedly seek an emergency injunction aimed at blocking the release of former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book.

ABC News reports that a lawsuit aimed at blocking the book’s publication “is expected to be filed in the coming days and could come as soon as today.”

ABC News’ sources say that “the National Security Council and Bolton’s team have been at odds about the information in the manuscript,” as “the NSC claimed the book continued to contain ‘significant amounts’ of classified information, but Bolton’s lawyer pushed back, claiming that none of it ‘could reasonably be considered classified.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new book, which is titled “The Room Where It Happened,” is scheduled to release next Tuesday and will reportedly be a damning account of Trump’s presidency that will allege the president directly linked withholding military aid to Ukraine with its willingness to launch an investigation into presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

However, Bolton’s book won’t just be limited to Trump’s treatment of Ukraine.

A press release issued by publisher Simon & Schuster last week revealed that Bolton believes “the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy.”

The press release also claims that the Bolton book “documents exactly what those [transgressions] were, and attempts by him and others in the administration to raise alarms about them.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘deteriorating health’ is ‘legitimate topic’ for both the press and Joe Biden: conservative

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin -- who is no friend of Donald Trump -- said the state of Donald Trump's health should not be off-limits to the press and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when it comes to the November election.

Following a weekend when there were serious concerns about the president after he hobbled down a ramp after struggling to raise a glass of water to his lips during an appearance at West Point, the columnist suggested the 74-year-old Trump's possible "deteriorating health" deserves scrutiny.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP report debunks Trump conspiracy theory about COVID-19’s origins

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

House Republicans issued a scathing report blaming the Chinese government for the global coronavirus pandemic -- but found no evidence the virus escaped from a lab.

The GOP minority on the House Foreign Affairs Committee investigated the outbreak's origins and rebuked the Chinese Communist Party for covering up the extent of the outbreak late last year, but was unable to support President Donald Trump's conspiracy theory about the virus, reported CNN.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence is rushing to Iowa again as Sen. Joni Ernst’s poll numbers show her losing in November

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence is rushing to Iowa for the second time in six weeks to help Sen. Joni Ernst save her political career.

According to The Gazette, the visit will come Tuesday where Pence will also lunch with Gov. Kim Reynolds and visit a Winnebago factory.

The news comes as Ernst's poll numbers are slumping, according to the Des Moines Register.

Continue Reading
 
 