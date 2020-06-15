Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump White House plotting ‘big push’ against John Bolton’s damning insider account: NYT reporter

Published

2 hours ago

on

With the 2020 presidential election less than five months away, the Trump White House is planning to go to war with President Donald Trump’s own former national security adviser.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reports that we should “expect a big White House push this week against John Bolton’s upcoming memoir of his time working for Trump, which is due out next week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new book, which is titled “The Room Where It Happened,” will reportedly be a damning account of Trump’s presidency that will allege the president directly linked withholding military aid to Ukraine with its willingness to launch an investigation into presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

However, Bolton’s book won’t just be limited to Trump’s treatment of Ukraine.

A press release issued by publisher Simon & Schuster last week revealed that Bolton believes “the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy.”

The press release also claims that the Bolton book “documents exactly what those [transgressions] were, and attempts by him and others in the administration to raise alarms about them.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Americans’ national pride crashes to record low just months before Trump is set to face voters

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

A new poll from Gallup has found that Americans' pride in their country has crashed to a record low just months before the 2020 presidential election.

Even though 63 percent of Americans surveyed by Gallup say they are very or extremely proud of their country, that is by far the lowest number the pollster has ever recorded.

The previous low came just last year, when 70 percent of Americans said they were very or extremely proud of their country.

Gallup suggests that this plummet in national pride could be a dire indicator for President Donald Trump's reelection chances.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Noam Chomsky explains why ‘con man’ Trump is pandering to ‘extreme wealth and corporate power’

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Noam Chomsky, now 91, has been analyzing protest movements since the 1940s, and in an interview with Truthout, the left-wing author offered some scathing analysis of President Donald Trump’s response to the “Justice for George Floyd” protests.

Trump’s authoritarian outlook, Chomsky stressed during the interview, has been painfully obvious during his comments on the protests. According to Chomsky, Trump’s “reflex is his call for ‘the most vicious dogs and most ominous weapons I have ever seen’ when peaceful protestors appear near his abode. The phrase ‘vicious dogs’ evokes the country’s horror when images of vicious dogs attacking black demonstrators appeared on the front pages during the civil rights movement. Trump’s use of the phrase was either by intent, to stir up racist violence, or reflexive, arising from his innermost sentiments.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News grills Larry Kudlow over nationwide spike of COVID-19: ‘You said no second wave’

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow faced questions from Fox News on Monday over his claim that there would be no "second wave" of COVID-19 even though some states are seeing a record number of cases.

"Friday morning, you said on Fox News Channel -- and I remember it so clearly -- you said no second wave, and you said it again," Fox New host Sandra Smith reminded Kudlow. "Since then, we have received new data points."

Smith pointed out that states are seeing "COVID spikes across the country."

"I understand the growing concerns," Kudlow replied. "And we're going to have these concerns for a while. But I've been in touch with our health experts each of the last four or five days, including this morning. These are relatively small bumps. They're there. I'm not denying it."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image