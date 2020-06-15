Trump White House plotting ‘big push’ against John Bolton’s damning insider account: NYT reporter

With the 2020 presidential election less than five months away, the Trump White House is planning to go to war with President Donald Trump’s own former national security adviser.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reports that we should “expect a big White House push this week against John Bolton’s upcoming memoir of his time working for Trump, which is due out next week.”

The new book, which is titled “The Room Where It Happened,” will reportedly be a damning account of Trump’s presidency that will allege the president directly linked withholding military aid to Ukraine with its willingness to launch an investigation into presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

However, Bolton’s book won’t just be limited to Trump’s treatment of Ukraine.

A press release issued by publisher Simon & Schuster last week revealed that Bolton believes “the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy.”

The press release also claims that the Bolton book “documents exactly what those [transgressions] were, and attempts by him and others in the administration to raise alarms about them.”