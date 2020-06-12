Quantcast
Trump sounds ‘fascist’ bragging about troops brutalizing protesters: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough stopped short of calling President Donald Trump a fascist, but he said the clues were adding up.

The president bragged to megachurch-goers that National Guard troops cut through protesters “like a knife through butter,” and the “Morning Joe” host said that fit into an alarming pattern Trump has displayed since his campaign.

“You know, I remember back in December of 2015 when Donald Trump was talking about Muslim bans and Muslim registry, I asked is this what Germany looked like in 1933,” Scarborough said. “You always have to be careful, of course, using analogies that line this president up with anybody, so I won’t say that the president of the United States saying that it was a beautiful thing, police cutting through marchers like a knife cutting butter, I won’t say that’s fascist.”

“I will leave that to our viewers to go back in history and see what fascist leaders have said about if anybody said anything similar to it was a beautiful thing like knife cutting through butter,” he added. “I’ll say this, if you can’t find examples of fascist leaders talking about violence against protesters that way, please, your homework assignment for the weekend if you so choose to take it is to find an American president that’s ever talked like this.”


Melania forced Trump to renegotiate prenup before moving into White House

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Melania Trump remained back in New York City after her husband's inauguration, which at the time she explained was related to their son's school year.

But a new book reveals the first lady also used her delayed arrival at the White House as leverage to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump, reported the Washington Post.

Melania Trump was angry over reports about Trump's sexual indiscretions and extramarial affairs, and she wanted time to cool off and "amend her financial agreement with Trump," wrote Post reporter Mary Jordan in her new book, “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump.”

MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously mocks Trump for risking supporters’ lives to bask in another rally

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is moving forward with plans for a campaign rally in Oklahoma, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked him for asking supporters to waive liability for any coronavirus cases that spread among attendees.

The sign-up page for tickets to the Tulsa rally informs supporters that they "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19" and agree not to hold the campaign liable if they're infected by the potentially deadly virus.

"Do you want to go to a rally?" the "Morning Joe" host began. "Would you like to go a rally right now? I want to crowd in with a lot of people, yeah, inside. I want to do that. If you want to go to a Trump rally, you know, Donald Trump, he's so cool, he goes to -- he goes to a plant in Maine where they're making swabs and and he doesn't wear a mask because he thinks that's cool. Of course, they have to destroy all the work they're doing for testing because he didn't wear it, and you remember [White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows a couple days ago looking at the press going, 'You look funny in your masks.' [Politico reporter] Jake Sherman said, 'Yeah, because we don't want to die.' It's this fake macho B.S. they're trying to pull off."

‘Neo-Nazi fan favorite’ Laura Ingraham decries the erasing of ‘the old teachings about America’

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Fox News host Laura Ingraham — who has been called a "Neo-Nazi fan favorite" by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; a "white supremacist" by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas; and a "racist" and a "monster" by her own brother — kicked off her primetime show Wednesday by warning viewers that the social justice movement sweeping the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death was a "propaganda war" waged by liberals bent on dismantling U.S. history and culture.
