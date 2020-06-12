Trump sounds ‘fascist’ bragging about troops brutalizing protesters: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough stopped short of calling President Donald Trump a fascist, but he said the clues were adding up.

The president bragged to megachurch-goers that National Guard troops cut through protesters “like a knife through butter,” and the “Morning Joe” host said that fit into an alarming pattern Trump has displayed since his campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, I remember back in December of 2015 when Donald Trump was talking about Muslim bans and Muslim registry, I asked is this what Germany looked like in 1933,” Scarborough said. “You always have to be careful, of course, using analogies that line this president up with anybody, so I won’t say that the president of the United States saying that it was a beautiful thing, police cutting through marchers like a knife cutting butter, I won’t say that’s fascist.”

“I will leave that to our viewers to go back in history and see what fascist leaders have said about if anybody said anything similar to it was a beautiful thing like knife cutting through butter,” he added. “I’ll say this, if you can’t find examples of fascist leaders talking about violence against protesters that way, please, your homework assignment for the weekend if you so choose to take it is to find an American president that’s ever talked like this.”