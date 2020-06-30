Trump supporter whacks Black teens with a flag pole in brawl caught on video

A Trump supporter claims he’s the victim after whacking two teenage Illinois sisters with a flagpole during a Black Lives Matter protest.
Sisters Rhiannon Woods, 17, and Gabriella Woods, 15, were marching in support of civil rights Monday in Joliet when Robert Tracy and another man standing nearby insulted them and mocked their signs, reported The Herald-News.
The older girl then snatched a Trump flag from Tracy’s truck, from which he’d been selling signs supporting President Donald Trump near the protests, to take a selfie photo, and she said the flag pole broke off when the vendor drove away.
“All I wanted was my flag back,” Tracy said. “That’s all I wanted.”
But Rhiannon Woods said Tracy jumped out of his vehicle screaming and struck her with the flag pole, and she said the man then spit on them.
“It’s not justified over a piece of fabric,” she said.
The girls refused to talk to police without their mother because they’re minors, and their mother took Rhiannon Woods to a nearby hospital for treatment of bruises from the flag pole.
Tracy insists he never attacked or insulted the girls, although video shows him whacking the teen in the abdomen before they struggle over the flag pole, and he said a police squad car now stands guard outside his home for protection.
“I am now on a hit list,” he said. “My house is going to burn down tomorrow.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.