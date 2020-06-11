Trump’s campaign is ‘stealing money from him’ in a panic over Lincoln Project ads: Rick Wilson
On Monday, Raw Story reported Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign was bombarding the Washington, DC media market with ads.
The ads were not designed to win any electoral votes, but to reassure Trump himself, who is known to spend much of the day watching cable TV and tweeting his media criticism to his 82 million Twitter followers.
On Wednesday, the ad monitoring Twitter account Medium Buying reported Trump’s campaign was placing more ads on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
Longtime GOP strategist and Lincoln Project advisor Rick Wilson says the ads were in response to the hard-hitting Lincoln Project ads — and said campaign manager Brad Parscale was ripping off the president.
“This is the Project Lincoln effect: Parscale and the rest of the campaign are feeding big baby Trump a false picture of their campaign, ripping him off, and stealing money from him again,” Wilson posted to Twitter.
“Don, you’re getting played,” he concluded.
This is the @ProjectLincoln effect: @parscale and the rest of the campaign are feeding big baby @realDonaldTrump a false picture of their campaign, ripping him off, and stealing money from him again.
Don, you’re getting played. https://t.co/NXjVIdm9b5
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 11, 2020
Here are some of the recent Lincoln Project ads:
Trump made clear today which flag he stands with. The one that stands for failure, disunion, and oppression. #AmericaOrTrump
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 10, 2020
📺 @realDonaldTrump, the American people are speaking directly to you with a simple message: it’s time to start packing your bags. pic.twitter.com/6MMrA2c8L4
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 9, 2020
Abraham Lincoln reminds us today what it is our government is sworn to protect: the right to peacefully assemble and petition our government. pic.twitter.com/NtoL9Msm6B
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 9, 2020
📺 Regardless of the failure, President @realDonaldTrump tells us again and again:
“No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Special thanks to @johnorloff for the script for this new release. pic.twitter.com/wTctEBX3Ss
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 6, 2020
"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us." —General James Mattis pic.twitter.com/4OHA4FbSDh
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 5, 2020
In an explicit show of totalitarianism, @realDonaldTrump has taken the U.S. military and police forces and mobilized them against our own citizens. pic.twitter.com/SgSL5gKpNl
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 4, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign is ‘stealing money from him’ in a panic over Project Lincoln ads: Rick Wilson
On Monday, Raw Story reported Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign was bombarding the Washington, DC media market with ads.
The ads were not designed to win any electoral votes, but to reassure Trump himself, who is known to spend much of the day watching cable TV and tweeting his media criticism to his 82 million Twitter followers.
On Wednesday, the ad monitoring Twitter account Medium Buying reported Trump's campaign was placing more ads on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.
2020 Election
Trump supporters have to promise not to sue over COVID-19 to attend rally in 19,000 seat arena
President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign announced the details of their highly-controversial decision to hold a rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.
The rally will occur at the BOK Center, or Bank of Oklahoma Center, which has a capacity of over 19,000.
To register for the rally on the campaign's website, supporters must agree they will not sue if they contract coronavirus.
"By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury," the legal notice reads.
2020 Election
Kamala Harris advances as top contender for Biden’s Vice President
Amid the nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris may have found the powerful and lasting moment that eluded her failed presidential bid but could now land her the No. 2 spot on the Democratic ticket.
Harris, the only black woman serving in the U.S. Senate, has marched in the streets and sponsored new police reform legislation on Capitol Hill. She has been a forceful proponent of sweeping social change and a fierce critic of President Donald Trump.
The 55-year-old senator from California also has become a key ally for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, poised to challenge the Republican president in the Nov. 3 U.S. election, at a time when race has been thrust to the forefront of the campaign.