Trump’s campaign is ‘stealing money from him’ in a panic over Lincoln Project ads: Rick Wilson

On Monday, Raw Story reported Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign was bombarding the Washington, DC media market with ads.

The ads were not designed to win any electoral votes, but to reassure Trump himself, who is known to spend much of the day watching cable TV and tweeting his media criticism to his 82 million Twitter followers.

On Wednesday, the ad monitoring Twitter account Medium Buying reported Trump’s campaign was placing more ads on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Longtime GOP strategist and Lincoln Project advisor Rick Wilson says the ads were in response to the hard-hitting Lincoln Project ads — and said campaign manager Brad Parscale was ripping off the president.

“This is the Project Lincoln effect: Parscale and the rest of the campaign are feeding big baby Trump a false picture of their campaign, ripping him off, and stealing money from him again,” Wilson posted to Twitter.

“Don, you’re getting played,” he concluded.

Here are some of the recent Lincoln Project ads:

Trump made clear today which flag he stands with. The one that stands for failure, disunion, and oppression. #AmericaOrTrump pic.twitter.com/wc0VxVOrxA — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 10, 2020

📺 @realDonaldTrump, the American people are speaking directly to you with a simple message: it’s time to start packing your bags. pic.twitter.com/6MMrA2c8L4 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 9, 2020

Abraham Lincoln reminds us today what it is our government is sworn to protect: the right to peacefully assemble and petition our government. pic.twitter.com/NtoL9Msm6B — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 9, 2020

📺 Regardless of the failure, President @realDonaldTrump tells us again and again: “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.” Special thanks to @johnorloff for the script for this new release. pic.twitter.com/wTctEBX3Ss — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 6, 2020

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us." —General James Mattis pic.twitter.com/4OHA4FbSDh — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 5, 2020

In an explicit show of totalitarianism, @realDonaldTrump has taken the U.S. military and police forces and mobilized them against our own citizens. pic.twitter.com/SgSL5gKpNl — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 4, 2020