Trump’s firing on SDNY’s Berman has set the stage for a second impeachment: presidential historian
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman puts Donald Trump in line for a second impeachment inquiry — particularly if he survives the November election.
Speaking with host John King, and with New York Times’ Maggie Haberman saying silence from Republicans over the abrupt and controversial firing of the SDNY prosecutor spoke volumes about they viewed it, Brinkley said the president may have set himself up — once again — for impeachment hearings.
“Rings the Richard Nixon bell of cover-up. Nixon had his famous Saturday Night Massacre, October 1973, that was a term coined by coined by Art Buchwald and David Broder, made popular. It was a string of events and Nixon in cover-up mode,” Brinkley explained before detailing the series of firings that eventually led to the Watergate hearings.
“A president would only do what Nixon did, and what Donald Trump’s doing now, is if they were deeply fearful about what was going to come out of that New York district attorney — what knowledge they had and he bungled it,” he continued. “I think he [Trump] was full of hubris over Tulsa, he really believed he was going to have two giant rallies packed with people, a love fest, instead it was a tepid rally, didn’t accomplish very much for him and now he’s stuck with this headline which is going to fester between now and November. And if he got re-elected, may lead to a second impeachment if the Democrats continue to hold Congress.”
Calls for new impeachment hearings a ‘waste of time’ because Senate Republicans are ‘corrupt’: Dem Nadler
Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said there was no value in attempting to impeach Attorney General Bill Barr -- or Donald Trump --over the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman because Republicans in the Senate are "corrupt" and would do nothing.
Speaking with "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper, Nadler expressed disgust with the president over his latest firing and with Republicans who will do nothing about it.
"I know you announced you're going to investigate why Berman was fired," host Tapper suggested. "Some congressional Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren have said that this is it, this is the last straw, Attorney General Bill Barr needs to be impeached. You have not gone that far do you think calls for his impeachment are premature?"
Trump campaign staffers worried as Biden siphons off voters from Trump stronghold: report
According to a report from Politico, staffers working on Donald Trump's campaign have been suddenly confronted with the fact that members of one of the president's strongest constituencies are turning to presumptive opponent Joe Biden, threatening the president's re-election.
Taking a key from former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign where he met with evangelical leaders to gain their support, Biden is reportedly doing the same and it appears that he is being effective which has become a cause for concern for Trump's people.
‘Empty seats’ at Trump rally trigger Fox & Friends to blame ‘mean girl’ AOC for ‘campaign interference’ plot
The hosts of Fox & Friends on Sunday suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was to blame for a number of empty seats at Saturday Trump campaign rally in Tulsa.
"There were some empty seats in that stadium that we could all see," host Griff Jenkins announced during the Sunday show, noting that Ocasio-Cortez had praised "teens on TikTok" for making fake ticket requests to the campaign.
"This kind of makes my blood boil," co-host Jedidiah Bila complained. "One thing I cannot stomach is an adult mean girl. Why would you be proud of people for doing something, first of all, just nasty. If you're going to buy up tickets to try to fake somebody out and make them think -- I mean, that's just nasty behavior."