Trump’s former communications director calls for the end of his administration: ‘He is a puppet’
President Donald Trump’s former White House communications director called for the end of his administration on Saturday.
Anthony Scaramucci joined people using the term “TRE45ON” — spelling the word “treason” with the “a” and “s” changed to 45, in reference to Trump being the 45th president. The term trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday.
Time to go. #TRE45ON
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 27, 2020
The tweet was not the only harsh criticism Scaramucci tweeted since the bombshell report that Russia offered a cash bounty for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Here are some of his additional thoughts on the subject:
He is a puppet.
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 27, 2020
VOTE!! pic.twitter.com/ss5L2aiVPo
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 27, 2020
Scaramucci also retweeted the hard-hitting new Lincoln Project ad on the topic:
Putin paid a bounty to kill American soldiers. @realDonaldTrump knew about it but did nothing. How can Trump lead America when he can't even defend it? pic.twitter.com/oEbnc2cWbT
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 28, 2020
Lincoln Project praised for new ad on Trump and Putin: ‘As brutal as any political ad I’ve ever seen’
Longtime Republican strategists who are fed up with President Donald Trump released their latest ad on Saturday, which quickly went viral online.
The Lincoln Project released their latest ad, titled, "Bounty" only one day after the bombshell report that Russia had offered bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
“In the last year, flag-draped coffins have returned from Afghanistan. Now we know Vladimir Putin pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers,” the narrator says. “Donald Trump knows too — and does nothing."
