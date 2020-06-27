Trump’s former communications director calls for the end of his administration: ‘He is a puppet’

President Donald Trump’s former White House communications director called for the end of his administration on Saturday.

Anthony Scaramucci joined people using the term “TRE45ON” — spelling the word “treason” with the “a” and “s” changed to 45, in reference to Trump being the 45th president. The term trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet was not the only harsh criticism Scaramucci tweeted since the bombshell report that Russia offered a cash bounty for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Here are some of his additional thoughts on the subject:

He is a puppet. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Scaramucci also retweeted the hard-hitting new Lincoln Project ad on the topic:

Putin paid a bounty to kill American soldiers. @realDonaldTrump knew about it but did nothing. How can Trump lead America when he can't even defend it? pic.twitter.com/oEbnc2cWbT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 28, 2020