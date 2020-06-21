Trump’s sparsely-attended Tulsa rally exposed his greatest weakness: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative — and former Republican — Matt Lewis said Donald Trump’s disastrous Tulsa campaign rally before a half-empty arena exposed what will likely dog him through the run-up to November’s election.
He has become boring and his fans are tuning him out.
With Twitter in full mockery mode over the poor turnout as evidenced by thousands of unoccupied seats after presidential promises of not only a packed house, but overflow crowds that also did not show up, Lewis wrote that Trump’s campaign is in trouble.
“It started with an underwhelming crowd, which only matters because of how he’s hyped and exaggerated expectations for them,” Lewis wrote, adding, “… even the crowd who did show up seemed to be more subdued than normal. Sure, they applauded. Sure, they cheered. But it seemed like they were going through the motions. There’s a difference between a crowd that is enthralled and one that is polite.”
Observing reactions to Trump’s speech, where fans of the president were filmed yawning as the president rambled on for over 90 minutes, Lewis claimed that the president didn’t give them “much to cheer about.”
“Once upon a time, his style was shocking and horrifying and (daresay) sometimes even fun. Today, it’s just tiring,” the columnist explained. “Like addicts who progressively need a bigger fix, Trump has desensitized us with four years of crazy tweets, stream-of-consciousness speeches, and rallies that are indistinguishable from a therapy session. He has flooded the zone with horribleness so that it’s harder to reach outrage now. One of his more offensive lines was about telling his people to slow down COVID-19 testing (so the numbers look better). The White House said, absurdly, that that was a joke. By Monday, my guess is, this line will be mostly forgotten.”
According to the columnist, one problem the president is facing is he can’t seem to fire up his base with attacks of probable opponent Joe Biden as seen by the fact that the former vice president is leading him in most polls — leaving the president swinging at air — with Lewis writing, “Unable to cast his opponent as a villain (which would be both politically advantageous and entertaining), Trump’s only option is to suggest that Biden ‘is a helpless puppet of the radical left’ and a ‘trojan horse for socialism.'”
Which gets back to the fact that the president’s speech seems to have flopped before the few who showed up.
“The speech was long. Very long. Some people started walking out at about the 90-minute mark, as he was introducing the various politicians in the house. My sense was that he kept thinking that maybe if he kept going, something would catch on—that he would capture the crowd. But he never really did,” he wrote, before adding, ” This second time around, Trump is finding that it’s always hard to try and strike lightning twice.”
“More than 120,000 Americans are dead on his watch, and Donald Trump endangered the lives of thousands of people by deciding to hold this Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday night, where the virus was an afterthought in his speech,” he continued before concluding, “The very least he could have done was not be so boring.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
Trump campaign staffers worried as Biden siphons off voters from Trump stronghold: report
According to a report from Politico, staffers working on Donald Trump's campaign have been suddenly confronted with the fact that members of one of the president's strongest constituencies are turning to presumptive opponent Joe Biden, threatening the president's re-election.
Taking a key from former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign where he met with evangelical leaders to gain their support, Biden is reportedly doing the same and it appears that he is being effective which has become a cause for concern for Trump's people.
2020 Election
‘Empty seats’ at Trump rally trigger Fox & Friends to blame ‘mean girl’ AOC for ‘campaign interference’ plot
The hosts of Fox & Friends on Sunday suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was to blame for a number of empty seats at Saturday Trump campaign rally in Tulsa.
"There were some empty seats in that stadium that we could all see," host Griff Jenkins announced during the Sunday show, noting that Ocasio-Cortez had praised "teens on TikTok" for making fake ticket requests to the campaign.
"This kind of makes my blood boil," co-host Jedidiah Bila complained. "One thing I cannot stomach is an adult mean girl. Why would you be proud of people for doing something, first of all, just nasty. If you're going to buy up tickets to try to fake somebody out and make them think -- I mean, that's just nasty behavior."
2020 Election
Trump’s firing on SDNY’s Berman has set the stage for a second impeachment: presidential historian
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman puts Donald Trump in line for a second impeachment inquiry -- particularly if he survives the November election.
Speaking with host John King, and with New York Times' Maggie Haberman saying silence from Republicans over the abrupt and controversial firing of the SDNY prosecutor spoke volumes about they viewed it, Brinkley said the president may have set himself up -- once again -- for impeachment hearings.
"Rings the Richard Nixon bell of cover-up. Nixon had his famous Saturday Night Massacre, October 1973, that was a term coined by coined by Art Buchwald and David Broder, made popular. It was a string of events and Nixon in cover-up mode," Brinkley explained before detailing the series of firings that eventually led to the Watergate hearings.