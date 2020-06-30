Quantcast
Utah protests were peaceful until pro-cop protesters showed up — then someone got shot

Published

1 min ago

on

The Black Lives Matter protests in Provo, Utah was peaceful until a group of pro-police protesters showed up as a counter-protest.

According to KJZZ, cited a Twitter video showing a white SUV stopped by protesters at an intersection. It was then that at least one shot was fired.

“A large group of people were gathered along Center Street to protest police brutality when another group protesting for police showed up in the area,” said KJZZ.

“Officials said a driver in his 60s was shot and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police,” the report said.

Counter-protesters to the BLM movement have stoked violence trying to hijack the protests and start a race war. It’s unknown if that was the case with the Provo shooting, where the shot came from or who the intended target was.

“There is a minimal presence of Antifa, but a far more disturbing presence of right-wing race-based hate groups, such as the Boogaloo Boys who think there will be a race-based civil war coming,” said former FBI assistant director of counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi during an MSNBC appearance.

“We’re seeing components of legitimate frustrated protesters responding to Mr. Floyd’s demise and others,” he also said. “Then we are seeing people who are exploiting this for their own purposes, and some of them are more than just opportunistic criminals. Some of them are organized, and some of them have diverse agendas but are coming together to wreak havoc. And I think what we need to pay attention to here is what we have evidence of, what we don’t have evidence of, and what we’re hearing from the White House and the attorney general.”

While some protests have started turning over agitators to police, not all have adopted the policy.

Police are investigating the incident in Provo.

See the video below:

