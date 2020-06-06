Quantcast
WATCH: Buffalo cops and firefighters cheer officers charged with assault as they leave the courthouse

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from both CNN and MSNBC, the two Buffalo police officers who were charged with second-degree assault after shoving a 75-year-old anti-police brutality protester to the ground where he sustained head injuries were greeted with applause after they were arraigned on Saturday morning.

MSNBC’s Alex Witt noted that both officers were released without having to post bail.

According to ABC News, “Officers Aaron Torglaski and Robert McCabe were charged with second-degree assault during their video arraignments on Saturday and were released on their own recognizance. They both entered no guilty pleas and are expected back in court on July 20.”

You can watch video below via Twitter:

Can it happen here? Bill Moyers says it’s happening right before our very eyes

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

At 98, historian Bernard Weisberger has seen it all. Born in 1922, he grew up watching newsreels of Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler as they rose to power in Europe. He vividly remembers Mussolini posturing to crowds from his balcony in Rome, chin outthrust, right arm extended. Nor has he forgotten Der Fuehrer’s raspy voice on radio, interrupted by cheers of “Heil Hitler,” full of menace even without pictures.

Fascist bullies and threats anger Bernie, and when America went to war to confront them, he interrupted his study of history to help make history by joining the army. He yearned to be an aviator but his eyesight was too poor. So he took a special course in Japanese at Columbia University and was sent as a translator to the China-Burma-India theater where Japanese warlords were out to conquer Asia. Bernie remembers them, too.

2020 Election

Republicans fear Trump’s boast the economy is roaring back will blow up in his face before the election: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

Republican campaign consultants and advisers are hoping Donald Trump will tone down his boasting that the economy will quickly come roaring back as businesses begin re-opening due to COVID-19 concerns.

With the White House preparing a "recovery summer" roll-out that will tout the economic recovery as a way to reverse the president's collapsing poll numbers, some GOP officials worry Trump's words could come back to haunt him in November.

Breaking Banner

‘Bye Felicia’: Sheriff says Buffalo cops resigning from emergency unit should be booted from the force

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 6, 2020

By

On MSNBC Saturday, Philadelphia County Sheriff Rochelle Bilal laid into the Buffalo police officers who resigned from the emergency unit, allegedly to protest the disciplinary action against two cops who shoved an elderly man to the ground.

"As far as those officers resigning out of protest, I would say to that, Bye Felicia, because they should go," said Bilal. "Because if they didn't see anything wrong with that, then they shouldn't have been on the force from the beginning. We are not run by a Gestapo type of community. This has been going on for decades. So at this point now, we should be fighting for those who want to be on this job to treat people fairly and for those who don't, say bye. Get them out of here, those of us who want to do this job right want them gone anyway."

