WATCH: Buffalo cops and firefighters cheer officers charged with assault as they leave the courthouse

According to a report from both CNN and MSNBC, the two Buffalo police officers who were charged with second-degree assault after shoving a 75-year-old anti-police brutality protester to the ground where he sustained head injuries were greeted with applause after they were arraigned on Saturday morning.

MSNBC’s Alex Witt noted that both officers were released without having to post bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ABC News, “Officers Aaron Torglaski and Robert McCabe were charged with second-degree assault during their video arraignments on Saturday and were released on their own recognizance. They both entered no guilty pleas and are expected back in court on July 20.”

You can watch video below via Twitter:

Sickening….Buffalo cops cheering the two scumbags leaving the courthouse after being arraigned for assaulting a 75 year old man pic.twitter.com/LXjc9oNgJR — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) June 6, 2020

NOW: Large crowd in front of Buffalo City Court to support two suspended police officers who are expected to be charged this morning. We are live on https://t.co/JK07GjjTeC and Channel 2 Daybreak. https://t.co/TrVyO1r2kq pic.twitter.com/ZMPNyOL4pA — WGRZ (@WGRZ) June 6, 2020