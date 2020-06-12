WATCH: Hispanic girl screams in fear as child aggressively bullies her and her grandmother

A boy wearing a Pokemon T-shirt verbally and physically abused a Hispanic family during an outing at a New Mexico duck pond.

The woman who recorded the video said a white boy around 10 years old approached her and her granddaughter and called them “corona” and then tried to grab her phone when she started recording video, reported KRQE-TV.

“What, are you going to come up to me and hit me?” the woman says as the boy tries to grab her phone. “You don’t try to take my phone away from me. You don’t know me.”

“I don’t give a crap,” the boy replies. “I don’t care.”

The woman tells the boy to get away from her, and the granddaughter asks to leave the park.

“Get over here,” the woman tells her granddaughter.

The boy moves aggressively toward the younger girl and growls, and she screams and cries in terror as her grandmother pulls her close.

The boy and his companion walk away as the woman tries to comfort her sobbing granddaughter.

“Why is he so aggressive?” the woman said later. “Why is he saying racial slurs to little kids like that? How brave he is to come up on adults, it’s like I think there’s no discipline at home. I think he rules his house. But I wasn’t going to get up and hit him, hurt him or anything. He’s the child, I was the adult.”

She told KRQE that a bystander found the boy’s grandparents and called police, but they were gone by the time officers arrived.

Did you guys hear about what happened to a hispanic family at @UNM duck pond ? Yeah, pillsbury doughboy would’ve caught these hands and accidentally ended up in the pond pic.twitter.com/UKYPSfcYC4 — wens (@whennndee) June 11, 2020