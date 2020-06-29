WATCH: Louisiana pastor names and shames parishioners for staying home during COVID-19 crisis

A video, discovered on YouTube by the Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta, shows a pastor in Sugartown, Louisiana naming and shaming absent parishioners of his church for not showing up for his live sermons during the coronavirus pandemic, and then warning they “must be faithful to the House of God.”
In the video filmed at the Sugartown United Pentecostal Church on Sunday, Pastor Tim Deason haranguing attendees, saying that he expects their children to also attend Sunday school, but first he called out the those who stayed home by naming them one-by-one, pointing out that one family was on vacation while complaining that another’s children were not attending.
Then he issued a warning to those who did show up.
“I’m your pastor. So let me address you this morning. You must be faithful to the House of God. Everybody say amen,” he stated. “This is not a one-service church, [that] means that you take a service on Sunday morning, and we established this quite some times ago. When we have a service, then the doors are open — we need to be in church.“
“You need church, you need church,” he insisted. “Why do I get up here sometimes fussing and complaining? I’m trying to get you to heaven — hallelujah. I’m gonna talk a little bit about that. I guess the Lord just knew you was (sic) gonna be here this morning. I want people to go on vacation, I do. But I don’t just want folks to stay home. If you’re not teaching your family faithfulness, you’re not exhibiting more of that attributes of God.”
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday declined to say if President Donald Trump is pleased about the outcome of the U.S. Civil War.
At a White House briefing, one reporter asked about Trump's position on the Civil War after he recently tweeted a "white power" video and threatened to prosecute protesters who vandalized Confederate-era statues.
"There's a national conversation going on right now about the proper place of the symbols of the Confederacy," the reporter explained. "The president has repeatedly inserted himself into this debate. And I think a lot of people are trying to understand what his view of memorializing the Confederacy is."
A Michigan pastor says a white woman coughed in his face after he left his mask in the car while picking up a pizza for carryout.
Michael Hale Jr. said he was walking toward Belle Isle Pizza on June 19 when the woman walked out of the front door and asked why he wasn't wearing a mask -- and then leaned over and coughed on him, reported WJBK-TV.
"She said, 'Have you lost your mask,' or 'Where's your mask at,' so I responded, 'Well, my mask is in the car,' and she shouldn't worry about my mask," Hale said. "So when I stood outside and waited for the pizza, that's when she walked out and really got in my face and coughed directly in my face."